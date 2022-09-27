ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAjoK_0iCLizJx00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media.

Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.”

Waffle House officials caution that residents should pay close attention to their local leaders and evacuate based on those recommendations. However, the restaurant really has become shorthand at the highest levels of the American government for predicting how bad a disaster will be, or how much damage a disaster has done to a community.

The Waffle House Index became famous in weather circles after a FEMA administrator described it to the media in 2004.

“If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That’s really bad,” said FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate. “That’s where you go to work.”

According to several media reports the index ranges from green, to yellow, to red. Yellow means the restaurants are on a limited menu and lack resources. Red means restaurants are closed.

Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most serious weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that FEMA, The National Guard, and other responders need to get to the area as soon as possible.

While noting that it was Fugate and not Waffle House itself that created the index, officials with the company have embraced the situation.

“We’re pretty proud of the fact that it is something that is used,” said Njeri Boss, the Vice President of Public Relations, Waffle House, Inc. “More so because it is an outward showing of our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Anytime a hurricane heads to a location Waffle House serves the company’s crisis response team springs into action working with employees before the storm and helping them get back to work, if they can, after the disaster.

“We want to be there to support the community,” Boss said. That means feeding residents and first responders something more than peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Boss added.

She added that when a Waffle House reopens it helps an area return to a “sense of normalcy.”

“It’s all about our community,” Boss said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local organization sending supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Things PCB outreach is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian. This weekend, they will be driving a 26-foot U-Haul truck down to the Punta Gorda area full of hurricane relief supplies. The nonprofit was founded after Hurricane Michael. As you know, many people will be […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Mercy Chefs prepare to help feed thousands of people

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mercy Chefs provided many people with their first hot meal after Hurricane Michael hit our area in 2018. Mercy Chef volunteers are planning to be there now with the same comforts for Hurricane Ian victims. Mercy Chefs already has people on the ground, waiting to go where they’re needed. Mercy […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City, FL
Food & Drinks
WMBB

Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local first responders prepare to help with Hurricane Ian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During some of the Panhandle’s most difficult times, first responders from across the state of Florida came to the rescue. Our local heroes said they couldn’t have gotten through Hurricane Michael and the more recent wildfires, without the unification. Now it’s their time to return the favor. As Hurricane Ian’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Multiple pets rescued in Panama City house fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home on W. 29th Court in Panama City. The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2112 W. 29th Court around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 11 firefighters, 2...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Fugate
WMBB

Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Be on the lookout for Hurricane Ian relief scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio today to share his welcomed tips on how to avoid scams. But today, he said to especially be on the lookout for Hurricane relief related scams because they are coming. Vecker said scam organizations are...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Chipley Bugle

Local Institutions Place in Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials

From L to R: Officer C. Santellana, Officer Q. Baine, Officer J. Walsingham, Sgt. J. Walsingham, Sgt. D. Jordan, Sgt. R. Taylor, Officer C. Godwin, and Officer J. Colwell. Milton, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce the success of seven institutional K-9 teams for their placement at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Waffle House Index#Food Drink#The Waffle House#American#Fema Administrator#The National Guard
WMBB

Walton County Fire Rescue named top EMS in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue was named the Florida Health 2022 EMS Provider of the year. They were recognized by the Florida Department of Health at the State EMS Advisory Council meetings in Orlando last week. Currently, Walton County is without a hospital in the area, which makes fire rescue the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City may implement tax impacting tourists

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City could soon expand the business license tax. Panama City Commissioners held a first reading to approve a 1% tourism tax on Airbnb’s, hotels and short term rentals. The potential would not lead to an increase in taxes for residents. “The merchant fee that we have as a city […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City tourists could pay a steeper hotel bill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners took the first step to amend the Business License Tax to include short-term rentals. They did an initial reading of the amendment Tuesday. It imposes a merchant fee, or 1% tax, on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBB

PCFD: Frankford home catches on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home in Panama City caught fire at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Multiple Panama City fire trucks responded to the scene on west 29th Court near Frankford Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered a fire in the rear of the structure. Fire officials said 75-80% of the inside of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane hotline opens to answer common questions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are ready to answer questions you may have about Hurricane Ian. The CIC or Citizens Information Center hotline will provide as many answers as possible. While the storm isn’t a big threat for us in the Panhandle, they still want to help worried residents. Bay County officials […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy