‘It’s hard not to get choked up’: Darius Slayton’s emotional reaction to Sterling Shepard’s devastating knee injury

Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan goes off over viral Jimmy Garoppolo quote allegedly calling out his plays
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a razor-thin loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, 11-10, and some folks were quick to pin the blame on Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This was after Jimmy G threw an interception that pretty much ended his team’s hopes of escaping with a victory against the Broncos.
LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'
Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua Tagovailoa's injury
The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, which many are concerned didn't happen with Tua Tagovailoa.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
Yardbarker
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
Yardbarker
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game
The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'
Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky
The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
Yardbarker
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
Yardbarker
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Yardbarker
5 Raiders who might be at risk of not returning in 2023
Just four weeks into the 2022 regular season, some Las Vegas Raiders players are either playing themselves out of the roster or becoming too expensive. Here are five players we think are at risk of not being Raiders in 2023. Let’s start with the obvious; 2019’s first round and the players it produced for the Silver and Black, a.k.a. the Jon Gruden draft picks.
Eagles' Darius Slay divulges his secret to shutting down Vikings' wideout Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson couldn't have started the 2022 campaign off better, posting nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. However, Jefferson hasn't been the same since matching up against Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay in a 24-7 loss...
