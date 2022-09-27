ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
NEWARK, NJ
15 to be inducted into Hudson County Sports Hall of Fame

Superstars from two generations of storied St. Anthony High School basketball program are among the 15 athletic greats to be inducted into the Hudson County Hall of Fame next month. The inductions of Richie Freda, who played for the Friars in the late 1960s, Terry Dehere, part of the group...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award; new residence hall opens at Saint Peter’s | Journal Entries

North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award for efforts during pandemic. The Township of North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) presented the Housing Authority with the prestigious Community Impact Award at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Sept. 22 in San Diego.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Lucas Santos
Devils’ Nico Hischier suffers hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated in 10 days

Devils captain Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Thursday morning. Hischier, 23, originally exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with apparent cramps. One day later, Hischier underwent tests to make sure everything was “good.” He played in nine first period shifts on Monday and did not play in Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Islanders. The Devils’ preseason concludes on Oct. 8 vs. the Boston Bruins.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville native becomes an abbott

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Yankees have 1st-of-its-kind opportunity before playoffs

TORONTO — The Yankees will have five days off before their postseason begins. By winning the American League East, they guaranteed themselves a spot in the Division Series, which doesn’t start until Oct. 11. Their regular season ends Oct. 5 in Arlington. Want to bet on MLB?. It’s...
BRONX, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Judge a ‘bad boy,’ fierce rival says

The Yankees may have the right stuff to finally slay the Astros in the postseason and reach the World Series. Houston’s manager Dusty Baker believes the Yankees will have the best player on the field: Aaron Judge. “He’s a bad boy,” Baker told the “R2C2″ podcast with CC Sabathia...
BRONX, NY
