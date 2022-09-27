Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Hudson County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Kearny, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hudson County Tournament. The top four seeds - Kearny, Union City, St. Peter’s Prep and Harrison - were awarded byes into the quarterfinals. BRACKET: HUDSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The play-in round begins Thursday,...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading into Week 5
Temperatures are dropping and games on the gridiron across the garden state are growing in importance. That must mean October is near – two days away to be exact. Epic matchups throughout N.J. are set for Week 5 and there’s plenty to recap from an entertaining Week 4 slate. Without further ado, let’s dive into the games to watch and storylines of note.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
Week 4′s broadcast schedule featured a pair of top-five parochial matchups and two premiere public-school matchups. The three games streamable for free in Week 5 should make for more excitement. West Essex is back on the broadcast after a 16-13 loss to No. 20 Caldwell last Friday. The Knights...
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
15 to be inducted into Hudson County Sports Hall of Fame
Superstars from two generations of storied St. Anthony High School basketball program are among the 15 athletic greats to be inducted into the Hudson County Hall of Fame next month. The inductions of Richie Freda, who played for the Friars in the late 1960s, Terry Dehere, part of the group...
Funeral held for New Jersey high school football player who suffered fatal injury during game
A funeral was held Thursday for Xavier McClain, a Linden, New Jersey high school football player who died weeks after he was injured in a game.
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award; new residence hall opens at Saint Peter’s | Journal Entries
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award for efforts during pandemic. The Township of North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) presented the Housing Authority with the prestigious Community Impact Award at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Sept. 22 in San Diego.
Hurricane Ian: Phillies-Nationals series re-worked, still no word on Mets-Braves’ weekend
Schedules are being shifted in response to Hurricane Ian. The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the Washington Nationals this weekend for a four-game series. Due to the incoming inclement weather, Saturday’s evening game has been moved to Friday afternoon. They will now have a doubleheader Friday and play Saturday’s afternoon game as scheduled.
What drama? What beefs? Nets put bad blood behind them, celebrate Kevin Durant’s birthday
NEW YORK -- If you’re old enough to remember this summer, you’ll recall that the the Nets were engulfed in drama and a series of beefs that kept ESPN busy for several hours every day. Kevin Durant requested a trade in late June and then doubled-down last month...
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Devils’ Nico Hischier suffers hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated in 10 days
Devils captain Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Thursday morning. Hischier, 23, originally exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with apparent cramps. One day later, Hischier underwent tests to make sure everything was “good.” He played in nine first period shifts on Monday and did not play in Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Islanders. The Devils’ preseason concludes on Oct. 8 vs. the Boston Bruins.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville native becomes an abbott
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
Mets stud named to MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the year
Some exciting news for the future of the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline came out with their Prospect Team of the Year on Thursday. The selections are based solely on minor league performance and to be eligible, the player must have spent at least half of the season in the minors.
What channel is the Rutgers game on this week? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Ohio State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by running back Kyle Monangai, face the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud in a Week 5, Big 10 conference play matchup on Saturday, October 1, 2022 (10/1/22) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a...
Yankees have 1st-of-its-kind opportunity before playoffs
TORONTO — The Yankees will have five days off before their postseason begins. By winning the American League East, they guaranteed themselves a spot in the Division Series, which doesn’t start until Oct. 11. Their regular season ends Oct. 5 in Arlington. Want to bet on MLB?. It’s...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge a ‘bad boy,’ fierce rival says
The Yankees may have the right stuff to finally slay the Astros in the postseason and reach the World Series. Houston’s manager Dusty Baker believes the Yankees will have the best player on the field: Aaron Judge. “He’s a bad boy,” Baker told the “R2C2″ podcast with CC Sabathia...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Yankees vs. Orioles tickets: How to get tickets to every Yankees vs. Orioles game amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on breaking Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 (9/30/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans who want to...
