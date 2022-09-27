ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth II’s Maid of Honor Lady Mary Russell Died 1 Day Before Her Majesty’s State Funeral

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jAV0_0iCLg0VB00
Lady Mary Russell. Shutterstock

Lady Mary Russell was one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s maids of honor at her 1953 coronation, and she died on September 18 — just one day before Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Russell was 88, according to her obituary in London’s The Times. She “died peacefully at home with her family around her” the Sunday before the queen was laid to rest. She is survived by husband David Russell as well as children Arabella, Anthony, Philip, Jason and Mariana. She was also “dearly loved” by her 12 grandchildren.

The England native was one of Elizabeth’s six maids of honor at the June 1953 coronation, held the year after she acceded the throne. She was the 39th sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, which is also where her state funeral was held on September 19.

In 2013, the maids of honor reunited to recreate their photo from the historic day to celebrate the 60th anniversary. Russell said the ceremony was “overwhelming and moving – especially during the anointing.”

She emphasized how prestigious it was to be in that group of young women, who were all between the ages of 18 and 23. “Of all the girls our age in the country we six girls were chosen to carry the Queen’s train and that meant a great deal,” she said at the time via Hello! Magazine.

The Robe of Estate is of purple silk-velvet with gold embroidery and is more than 21 feet long. While Russell and Lady Moyra Campbell have both died (Campbell passed in 2020), there are four surviving maids of honor: Dowager Baroness Glenconner, Lady Jane Lacey, Baroness Willoughby de Eresby and Lady Rosemary Muir.

Russell’s death came 10 days after the queen died at age 96 on September 8 at Balmoral estate in Scotland. After her passing, her coffin was brought to Edinburgh before moving to London. Her casket — topped with the orb, scepter and imperial state crown — was lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects from September 14 and until just before her funeral on September 19.

The funeral began with a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey led by King Charles III, who acceded the throne after his mother died, and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as three of the queen’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

After her state funeral, the queen was brought to Windsor for a committal service. There was a private ceremony for her burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Comments / 2

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
OK! Magazine

'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family

Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Obituary#Her Majesty#The Times
USA TODAY

The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday

Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed News

People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
U.K.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

218K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy