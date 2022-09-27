ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

“A really fun event”

For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Memorial High School Students receive letters of commendation

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced on Sept. 20 that 13 Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) senior(s) received Letters of Commendation from the 2023 NMSC®. They are Nathan Field, Moira Geiger, Lilliana M Kuball, Sophie Levine, Henry McFadden, Sabrina Miller, Ciara Smith, Thea Spellmeyer, Jeffrey Tan, Yunjie...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moorestown, NJ
Education
Moorestown, NJ
Government
City
Moorestown, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Out of the Darkness walk comes to Laurel Acres Park

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s seventh annual Burlington County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held at the township’s Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The goal of the walk is to end the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness. Kyra Berry,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State

Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member

The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
CINNAMINSON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘It’s always neat to come back’

It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Sat#Free Classes#English#Youth Services Department
thesunpapers.com

Tennis to pickleball: Mullica Hill courts give way to growing sport

The Harrison Township Recreation Commission is offering open play pickleball and clinics for residents of Mullica Hill, taking advantage of the sport’s growing popularity. Pickleball is similar to tennis but is played on a smaller court. The township pickleball program is currently in its second year and was inspired by programs in nearby towns.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts

Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Hundreds turn out for family day at Red Bank Battlefield

Many of the Continental Army victories during the Revolutionary War were in New Jersey, including the battles of Trenton, Gloucester, Princeton, Monmouth and Red Bank, located along the Delaware River in what is now National Park. On the morning of Oct. 22, 1777, some 1,200 Hessian soldiers marched from Haddonfield...
RED BANK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering flu shots through Jan. 3

With the start of the seasonal flu season fast approaching and the danger of overlapping infections of influenza and COVID-19, Burlington County health officials are encouraging residents to obtain their seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. To assist residents, the Burlington County Health Department will once again offer seasonal...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects

The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy