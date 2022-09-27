Read full article on original website

Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thesunpapers.com
“A really fun event”
For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Memorial High School Students receive letters of commendation
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced on Sept. 20 that 13 Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) senior(s) received Letters of Commendation from the 2023 NMSC®. They are Nathan Field, Moira Geiger, Lilliana M Kuball, Sophie Levine, Henry McFadden, Sabrina Miller, Ciara Smith, Thea Spellmeyer, Jeffrey Tan, Yunjie...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
thesunpapers.com
Out of the Darkness walk comes to Laurel Acres Park
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s seventh annual Burlington County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held at the township’s Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The goal of the walk is to end the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness. Kyra Berry,...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State
Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
thesunpapers.com
Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member
The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
thesunpapers.com
‘It’s always neat to come back’
It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
thesunpapers.com
Tennis to pickleball: Mullica Hill courts give way to growing sport
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission is offering open play pickleball and clinics for residents of Mullica Hill, taking advantage of the sport’s growing popularity. Pickleball is similar to tennis but is played on a smaller court. The township pickleball program is currently in its second year and was inspired by programs in nearby towns.
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts
Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
thesunpapers.com
Hundreds turn out for family day at Red Bank Battlefield
Many of the Continental Army victories during the Revolutionary War were in New Jersey, including the battles of Trenton, Gloucester, Princeton, Monmouth and Red Bank, located along the Delaware River in what is now National Park. On the morning of Oct. 22, 1777, some 1,200 Hessian soldiers marched from Haddonfield...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering flu shots through Jan. 3
With the start of the seasonal flu season fast approaching and the danger of overlapping infections of influenza and COVID-19, Burlington County health officials are encouraging residents to obtain their seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. To assist residents, the Burlington County Health Department will once again offer seasonal...
thesunpapers.com
Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects
The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NORMAN “STORMIN NORMAN” SCHWARZKOPF’S GRANDDAUGHTER VISITS NJSP HEADQUARTERS
Last week, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed Cynthia Schwarzkopf, granddaughter of Colonel H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the State Police’s first Superintendent and daughter of Norman ‘Stormin Norman’ Schwarzkopf Jr., to Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Cynthia had an opportunity to meet members of State Police command staff...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
njbmagazine.com
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
