Read full article on original website
Related
utahutes.com
Despite Overcoming Early Deficit, Women’s Soccer Falls to Washington
SEATTLE – The University of Utah women's soccer team erased an early 2-0 deficit, but a late goal allowed the Washington Huskies to hold off the Utes and win 3-2 on Thursday night in Pac-12 action on at Husky Soccer Stadium. The Utes are now an even 1-1 in...
Some of the best Twitter reaction to the buff ref in the BYU-Utah State game
Referee Christian Watson got plenty of attention during the BYU Cougars-Utah State Aggies football game
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
College football player penalized for tossing opponent's shoe
One college football player was penalized for a regretful toss on Thursday night. The infraction? He was flagged for tossing an opponent’s cleat. The player is Max Tooley, a linebacker for BYU. His penalty came after a 3rd-down stop for the Cougars and could have proved costly. After stopping...
utahutes.com
Utah (5-3-2, 1-1-0)-VS-Washington (7-1-2, 1-1-0)
GOAL by UW Yates, Summer Assist by Weinert, Mckenzie and Stueckle, Karlee. Clock UU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UW Score Play. 01:35 Corner kick [01:35]. 04:16 Shot by UU Cull, Ryann, out top right. 06:54 Foul on McDaniel, Kala. 14:57 Foul on Holmes, Shae. 16:06 Foul...
WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season
WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
utahutes.com
Fifty Years Forward Online Auction Underway, Celebration Banquet Coming Up Friday Evening
Utah Athletics will honor women in sports at the University of Utah and the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a Fifty Years Forward Celebration Banquet on Friday evening. The event also features a silent auction, which is live online now and available to everyone for bidding. Bids are accepted here until 7 p.m. on Friday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Utah cities rank in the top 20 for most improved job outlook
(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most. The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
Comments / 0