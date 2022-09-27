ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Washington Sports
City
Ephraim, UT
saturdaytradition.com

College football player penalized for tossing opponent's shoe

One college football player was penalized for a regretful toss on Thursday night. The infraction? He was flagged for tossing an opponent’s cleat. The player is Max Tooley, a linebacker for BYU. His penalty came after a 3rd-down stop for the Cougars and could have proved costly. After stopping...
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

Utah (5-3-2, 1-1-0)-VS-Washington (7-1-2, 1-1-0)

GOAL by UW Yates, Summer Assist by Weinert, Mckenzie and Stueckle, Karlee. Clock UU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UW Score Play. 01:35 Corner kick [01:35]. 04:16 Shot by UU Cull, Ryann, out top right. 06:54 Foul on McDaniel, Kala. 14:57 Foul on Holmes, Shae. 16:06 Foul...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season

WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
PULLMAN, WA
KOOL 96.5

Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#United Soccer Coaches#Stanford University#Robert Morris University#College Soccer#The Arizona Wildcats#The University Of Utah#Husky Soccer Stadium#Lower Soccer Field#Washington State#Ducks
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two Utah cities rank in the top 20 for most improved job outlook

(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most. The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy