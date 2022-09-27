BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County District Attorney) On September 22, 2022, Kenneth Hackett, 52, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to two counts of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the First Degree. As part of the sentence, Mr. Hackett will serve 60 days in the Baker County Jail, have 54 months of prison time suspended, and 36 months of supervised probation. Judge Shirtcliff also followed the agreement of the parties by ordering that certain restrictions be placed on the type of employment that Mr. Hackett can seek.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO