ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A legacy honored at Mission Bay.

A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

It’s pumpkin patch season at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fall is here and that means pumpkin patches are ready for visitors. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon is live at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company highlighting what you can do there. Attractions have been beefed up this year, including an extra corn maze and the addition of...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Jimmy Buffett
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Business Owner Reflects on Tea Lounge's Growth

It opened just two years ago and already has made itself a staple in the community. Bliss Tea & Treats in Oceanside offers more than just a vast variety of tea, but also serves a sense of comfort and welcome. The unique business offers its customers a soothing way to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#La Jolla Playhouse#Margaritaville#Snapdragon Stadium#Kaaboo
Eater

Golden Chopsticks Conveys Chinese Classics to Mira Mesa

At long last, Golden Chopsticks and its addictive chicken wings have landed on Mira Mesa Boulevard where the restaurant is finally up and running in the dynamic complex that also houses Menya Ultra Ramen, Golden Island, and 85 Degrees. This new spot arrives 27 years after its original location opened in National City in 1995, where the longstanding Chinese restaurant is still a fixture in the neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Carlsbad’s Grand Blanc: a modern masterpiece with giant paintings of Slash, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis

Anyone who’s been paying attention will be quick to tell you that times are getting tough in the real estate market. Interest rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, putting a squeeze on buyers who are increasingly hesitant to pay sellers’ sky-high listing prices. And down on the “normal human” end of the scale, growing families are finding themselves trapped by their old sub-3% rates and so unable to move up to bigger houses with dramatically higher mortgage payments. That leaves would-be first time buyers stuck in a rental market that is itself spiraling out of control.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Kayakers lifted out of La Jolla Cove

On September 24, before 2 pm, Erica was eating lunch at Eddie Vs on Prospect Street in La Jolla; she noticed a fire truck crane extended over La Jolla Cove across the street. So she pulled out her phone camera and started filming. "Two kayakers seemed to have gotten stuck and had to be lifted out," she said to me on September 26.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Finally Cold in San Diego? Not Quite Yet, But Weather Will Get Slightly Cooler

San Diegans who have been yearning for more fall-like weather can somewhat rejoice in knowing temperatures will begin to cool slightly into the weekend. Thursday morning will begin with patches of fog, mostly by the coast, but will gradually clear as the day progresses. The National Weather Service has lifted its heat advisory that warned residents of unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this week. Conditions will still be warm overall, but milder compared to Monday’s weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
La Jolla

Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla

This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:. A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view. An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!. Wood and tile...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day

Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy