Coolio, who achieved his greatest success with the iconic 1995 hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' has died at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found by a friend lying on the floor of the bathroom at the friend's Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO