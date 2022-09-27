ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Golfers Competing at Ben Hogan Collegiate

THE FLATS – Set to face one of the strongest college fields of the fall on a longtime PGA Tour venue, Georgia Tech’s No. 8-ranked golf team heads to Fort Worth, Texas Monday and Tuesday for the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Head coach Bruce...
Tech Dominates Emory in Home Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving started their season off with a dominating victory over Emory on Saturday at McAuley Aquatic Center. The Jackets finished with a combined score of 339 points which towered over Emory’s total score of 141 points. Tech had multiple athletes earns...
Jackets Place First at Alexander/Asics Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams concluded their weekend of competition with first place team finishes on Saturday at the Alexander/Asics Invite. Alex Thomas and Riley Perlakowski were Tech’s top performers as both runners placed second in their respective races.
Tech to Compete Against Emory in Home Opener

The Jackets are coming off their Intrasquad Scrimmage where both the swimmers and divers were able to preview what is to come this season. Eight meet records were broken by several returning and new Jackets during the two-day event. The meet records were broken by Mert Kilavuz, Berke Saka, Batur Ünlü, Daniel Kertesz, Zora Ripkova and freshman Deniz Ertan.
