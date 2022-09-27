The Jackets are coming off their Intrasquad Scrimmage where both the swimmers and divers were able to preview what is to come this season. Eight meet records were broken by several returning and new Jackets during the two-day event. The meet records were broken by Mert Kilavuz, Berke Saka, Batur Ünlü, Daniel Kertesz, Zora Ripkova and freshman Deniz Ertan.

