Trump gets boost in defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll: Appeals court opens door for Department of Justice to grant him immunity lawsuit by columnist who claims he raped her

By Associated Press, Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
Donald Trump was accused of making defamatory statements about a woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, but Trump's lawyers argue that he should be shielded by a government statute protecting federal employees from defamation lawsuits

A panel of federal judges on Tuesday reversed a lower court's decision that would have forced Donald Trump to face a defamation suit brought by a writer who accused him of rape.

The 2-to-1 ruling in columnist E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against the former president was made by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

The majority agreed with Trump's claim that he should be shielded by a federal rule immunizing government workers from defamation lawsuits for statements made under purview of their employment.

The dissenting judge accused Trump of 'pursuing a personal vendetta against an accuser' in his own written opinion.

But Tuesday's decision stopped short of saying the U.S. government can be substituted for Trump as the defendant in the lawsuit.

Instead, it punted to the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals, the highest court in the District of Columbia, to decide whether Trump's allegedly defamatory comments against Carroll were made within the scope of his presidency.

Both are key pillars in deciding whether Trump will have to answer himself for denying the allegations to The Hill in 2019 by stating 'she's not my type,' and accusing her of conjuring them to peddle her book.

A district judge earlier ruled that Trump has to face the claims as a private citizen.

Carroll maintains Trump defamed her after she wrote in her memoir that Trump raped her during a chance encounter in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store.

Trump denied the rape and questioned Carroll's credibility and motivations.

The ex-president's lawyer Alina Habba treated the 2nd Circuit ruling as a complete victory, saying it 'will protect the ability of all future Presidents to effectively govern without hindrance.'

Columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. She accused him of defaming her with multiple public statements including brushing off her allegations by saying 'she's not my type'

She added: 'We are confident that the D.C. Court of Appeals will find that our client was acting within the scope of his employment when properly repudiating Ms. Carroll´s allegations.'

In a majority opinion written by Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi, two members of the three-judge panel said they were not expressing any view on whether Trump's public statements were defamatory or whether a sexual assault had occurred.

In a dissent, though, Circuit Judge Denny Chin said the other members of the panel were wrong in concluding Trump was an employee of the government according to the Westfall Act.

He said the law was intended to protect low-level, rank-and-file government employees rather than the president.

And he said he would also conclude that at least some of the statements Trump made after Carroll's book was published were not made within the scope of his duties as president. He pointed in particular to Trump's comment that Carroll was not his type.

'In the context of an accusation of rape, the comment 'she's not my type' surely is not something one would expect the President of the United States to say in the course of his duties,' Chin wrote.

'Carroll's allegations plausibly paint a picture of a man pursuing a personal vendetta against an accuser, not the United States' "chief constitutional officer" engaging in "supervisory and policy responsibilities of utmost discretion and sensitivity."'

Chin also attacked the government's position - which began when Trump was president and continued under the administration of President Joe Biden - that a president acts within the scope of his employment whenever he responds to the media and to public critics.

'If that were so, then the mere presence of others would neutralize whatever a president did or said, for no president could be held accountable for damage done in front of a microphone or in an official meeting - whether defaming a citizen, exposing classified national security information, or inciting a riot. This is not, and should not be, the law,' Chin wrote.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for the longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, responded to a request for comment by citing Chin's dissent, calling it a 'powerful opinion.'

She added: 'We are confident that the D.C. Court of Appeals, where this case is now headed on certification, will agree.'

The 2nd Circuit said on Tuesday that Trump would be entitled to immunity by having the U.S. substituted as the defendant in the lawsuit if it was decided that his statements came within the scope of his employment.

But it said courts have been inconsistent in previous rulings and that the D.C. Court of Appeals might be in the best position to answer the question.

Kaplan alerted a Manhattan federal court judge in August that she plans to sue Trump in November when the Adult Survivor's Act take effect.

The law offers a one-year 'look back' to enable adult survivors of sexual attacks to bring civil claims when they otherwise would be barred by time requirements.

The law, signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in May, was modeled after the Child Victims Act, which provided a similar window to bring lawsuits for people who had been sexually assaulted when they were children. That law expired a year ago.

Jack Hertz
5d ago

Another issue with the government, nobody should be immune from the same laws we must obey

science is truth
5d ago

This didn’t happen when he was president how can he be granted immunity for something that happened before?

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

