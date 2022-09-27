Did you hear that After Hours events are coming BACK to Disney World next year?!. Yep, they’ll be back at both Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios starting in January of 2023. These events are separately ticketed events that let you stay in the Disney World theme parks for 3 hours after the park closes to regular guests. There are usually much lower wait times during these events, which is part of their appeal! So, when are these events taking place and how much will they cost? We’ve got all the details for you!

