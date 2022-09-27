Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Toyota (NYSE:TM) Faces Chip Shortage Woes
Toyota (NYSE:TM) is slashing its production target for October as chip shortage challenges mount, according to Reuters. The company is lowering its target by 6.3% and the development could mean a hit to production levels in the second half of the year. Nonetheless, Toyota has kept its annual production target...
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Is Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) a Top EV Pick for the Long Haul?
Chinese electric vehicles maker Nio has been under pressure due to supply chain issues and other macro headwinds. However, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio stock based on its long-term growth potential supported by the rising demand for EVs. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been facing multiple...
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Slumps on Secondary Public Offering
Shares of solar facilities provider Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) are slumping in the pre-market session today after it announced a secondary public offering. A shareholder associated with Blackstone is offering 7 million Class A Altus shares and underwriters will have an option to buy up to 1.05 million additional Class A shares.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Snaps Up Tri Global Energy for $270M
With a goal to enhance its renewable wind and solar portfolio Enbridge acquired Tri Global Energy for $270 million including cash and assumed debt. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has acquired Tri Global Energy for a total consideration of $270 million that includes cash as well as assumed debt. Based in...
PTON vs. BOX: Which Mid-Cap Stock Has More Upside?
Peloton and Box are two hard-hit mid-cap technology stocks that may be worth a glance going into Q4. Both stocks are oversold, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. Amid the broader stock market plunge, certain mid-cap stocks have taken more than their fair share...
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
F45 (NYSE:FXLV) Pumps up on Takeover Offer
Fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are soaring today on a $4 per share takeover offer from Kennedy Lewis Management which holds ~15 stake in the company. F45 went public in July last year at $16 per share. At the same time, the company is also being investigated by...
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Volkswagen AG’s (VWAGY) Spun Out Porsche Stock Closes at the IPO Price of €82.50
On the first day of its official listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, Porsche stock (ticker symbol P911) closed in-line with its IPO price of €82.50, set by its major owner, Volkswagen AG. The first day of official trading of the Porsche stock on the Frankfurt stock exchange had...
Unusually active option classes on open September 30th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Quad Graphics (QUAD), Williams Sonoma (WSM), iShares MSCI India (INDA), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), Gilead (GILD), Lululemon (LULU), Li Auto (LI), and Blue Apron (APRN). See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
FUBO, CURI: What Makes These Fallen Streaming Stocks Interesting?
FuboTV and CuriosityStream have lost a massive chunk of their value over the past year. The companies feature rather compelling competitive advantages, while their shares could be poised for significant upside at their current valuation once profitability kicks in. Still, the current market environment doesn’t favor money-losing companies, which means that their investment cases are quite speculative.
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
Canopy Growth price target lowered to $2 from $3.50 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm’s price target on Canopy Growth to $2 from $3.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Canadian cannabis industry remains under pressure from oversupply and a tightening credit environment, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst expects "some level of market consolidation to happen soon." Both Canopy and Tilray need to lower operating costs and expenditure to "ensure healthy operating cash flow," Jain adds in a note on the sector titled "A challenging road ahead." Both Canopy and Tilray have been losing significant market share to competitors over the last three years, the analyst contends.
Apple put buyer realizes 51% same-day gains
Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.88 offer for 10,031 Apple (AAPL) 10/7 weekly 135 puts yesterday at 09:35ET when underlying shares were trading at $145.84. Shares closed at $142.48, and the puts at $1.33 for a mark-to-market profit of 51%, or $446K, on the $883K outlay. See...
Follow the Champs: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a 5-Star Analyst
Finding the right stocks is always a challenge – the retail investor can never expect to have the detailed knowledge needed to make the best decisions. That’s where the Street’s pros come in, the stock experts who do have that knowledge. They’ll sift and sort the stock markets, publishing their comments, and generally providing the raw information that investors need.
