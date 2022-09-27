Read full article on original website
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Cornell students organize support for Pakistan after flood
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Support for Pakistan at Cornell. The Cornell Daily Sun reports students and faculty are organizing flood relief for the nation, which is seeing roughly 33-million people displaced after recent flooding. Over 1,000 people have reportedly died in the flood. Scientists believe it’s been amplified by climate change.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fall brush and tree limb pick-up Monday in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village and Town of Lansing Highway Departments are doing their Fall pick-up next week. Residents can leave one pickup truck size load of brush and tree limbs by the roadside. It needs to be there by 7:00 a.m. Monday. Officials ask that the piles be loose, with the cut ends of the wood facing the same direction. Limbs must be no longer than 6 feet in length, and no wider than 5 inches in diameter. Pick-up is for brush and tree limbs only.
