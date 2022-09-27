LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village and Town of Lansing Highway Departments are doing their Fall pick-up next week. Residents can leave one pickup truck size load of brush and tree limbs by the roadside. It needs to be there by 7:00 a.m. Monday. Officials ask that the piles be loose, with the cut ends of the wood facing the same direction. Limbs must be no longer than 6 feet in length, and no wider than 5 inches in diameter. Pick-up is for brush and tree limbs only.

LANSING, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO