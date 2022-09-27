Read full article on original website
Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Jumps on FDA’s Approval for its ALS Drug
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has scored a big win as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s drug Relyvrio for treating ALS. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock is trending higher after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Relyvrio drug for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS (also called Lou Gehrig’s disease) in adults. Amylyx’s ALS drug showed a significant slowing in the loss of physical function in ALS patients in a randomized clinical trial. ALS impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make muscles work, thus causing progressive paralysis and death.
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Shoots Up After Completion of First Vehicle
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) stock shot up in pre-market trading on Friday as the electric vehicle company manufactured its first production verification vehicle at its Bicester facility in the UK. The company is also in discussions to raise capital to manufacture and sell its products in the United States, according to a Bloomberg report.
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change
Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
Micron Falls after Q4 Results
Today, Micron reported its Q4-2022 results. The numbers came in mixed, as earnings per share beat expectations while revenue did not. Nonetheless, analysts collectively have a positive outlook on the stock. Micron (NASDAQ: MU) recently reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came...
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rises on Two Favorable Updates
Chinese retailer Miniso’s largest shareholder is planning to increase his holding in the company, as he believes in its long-term potential. Also, Miniso’s board approved a new share buyback plan on September 29. Guofu Ye, the Chairman, CEO, and a majority shareholder of Miniso Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) intends...
VRTX vs. SRPT: Which Biotech Stock is Better?
The biotech sector has historically been quite volatile, and for a good reason. Wall Street is quick to reward good drug trial results and fast to punish bad ones. However, while there are some good firms in the space, investors should be advised to pay close attention to valuations and risk/reward profiles.
Curaleaf to participate in a conference call with Cantor Fitzgerald
Analyst Cannabis holds a conference call with Chairman Jordan on October 5 at 10 am hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald. Webcast Link.
Illumina price target raised to $175 from $130 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Luke Sergott raised the firm’s price target on Illumina to $175 from $130 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst views the announcements as a "mixed result" given the elevated expectations and that most of the details on what the new Chemistry/Box would deliver had been leaked over the course of the year.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL): Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Still Worth Buying?
Dollarama stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. However, its upside potential doesn’t seem too high due to the stock’s rally this year. Nonetheless, it’s a solid, recession-resilient stock that is worth considering. Dollar-store company Dollarama (TSE: DOL) (OTC: DLMAF) has seen its shares perform...
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
F45 (NYSE:FXLV) Pumps up on Takeover Offer
Fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are soaring today on a $4 per share takeover offer from Kennedy Lewis Management which holds ~15 stake in the company. F45 went public in July last year at $16 per share. At the same time, the company is also being investigated by...
FUBO, CURI: What Makes These Fallen Streaming Stocks Interesting?
FuboTV and CuriosityStream have lost a massive chunk of their value over the past year. The companies feature rather compelling competitive advantages, while their shares could be poised for significant upside at their current valuation once profitability kicks in. Still, the current market environment doesn’t favor money-losing companies, which means that their investment cases are quite speculative.
Notable open interest changes for September 30th
Thursday’s total option volume of 42.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.13 million calls and 3.77 million puts. Apple (AAPL), Carnival (CCL), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 100k AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Mar-23 13 calls, 55k Carnival (CCL) Mar-23 6 puts, 51k AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Mar-23 11 calls, 40k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Oct-22 10 calls and 24k Carnival (CCL) 9/30 weekly 8.5 puts.
What You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded Apple (AAPL) to Neutral from Buy, citing outperformance year-to-date, while Rosenblatt’s Barton Crockett upgraded the stock to Buy, citing "substantial interest" from survey respondents in the iPhone 14 Pro Max [more]
Follow the Champs: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a 5-Star Analyst
Finding the right stocks is always a challenge – the retail investor can never expect to have the detailed knowledge needed to make the best decisions. That’s where the Street’s pros come in, the stock experts who do have that knowledge. They’ll sift and sort the stock markets, publishing their comments, and generally providing the raw information that investors need.
Is Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) a Top EV Pick for the Long Haul?
Chinese electric vehicles maker Nio has been under pressure due to supply chain issues and other macro headwinds. However, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio stock based on its long-term growth potential supported by the rising demand for EVs. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been facing multiple...
Post COVID-19, Which is the Best Travel Stock to Buy?
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the biggest blowback the hospitality industry has arguably ever seen in such a short period of time. With global restrictions suspending international travel and various types of activities and the working-from-home economy taking over, whether we are talking about tourism or business trips, the industry suffered dramatically.
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
