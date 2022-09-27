Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Gas Jumps 11 Cents Overnight in Sonoma County
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County went up another eleven-cents overnight. It jumped from $6.23, to $6.34 per gallon. It’s gone up 71-cents in the past week alone. The statewide average is now $6.18, after climbing by 14-cents from Wednesday to Thursday. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Safeway on Mendocino in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.49.
ksro.com
Equipment Failure the Cause of Power Outage in Rohnert Park
Pacific Gas and Electric blames an equipment failure for a power outage in Rohnert Park. Nearly 200 customers lost power Wednesday morning, and more than one-hundred remained without power into the night. Several pieces of equipment in an underground vault had to be replaced after getting damaged.
ksro.com
New 369 Area Code Approved for the North Bay
Northern California is about to get a new area code. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a new area code for the area stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border. The new 369 area code will coexist in the same areas covered by the 707 area code, but it will only be assigned to new phone lines. This could cause some confusion when the new area codes are activated in February, but the need is great. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator noted in 2021 that the 707 region would run out of available numbers for new lines by the end of 2023. There will be no change in rates or roaming charges for people with 707 or the new 369 area codes.
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Sebastopol relents in battle over high tech water meters
photo credit: Concerns about grave health impacts from exposure to radio waves has prompted one Sonoma County city to back off, up to a point. The Sebastopol city council unanimously approved a measure last week allowing residential customers to keep their old water meters, if they insist. Like other cities and towns around California, Sebastopol has been preparing to roll out new, digital water meters. Supposedly more accurate, the new ones have a big advantage for a utilities: they no longer have to pay meter readers. Like Pacific Gas and Electric's Smart meters, they transmit usage information via cellular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After a decade of resistance, Sebastopol relenting on SmartMeters
Activists decry PG&E's roll-out of SmartMeters in Sebastopol, say health impacts may be severe photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB For nearly a decade, propelled by activists concerned about long-term exposure to certain frequencies of radio waves, the City of Sebastopol has delayed the roll-out of new, high-tech utility meters. This week, years after state regulators ruled municipalities had no jurisdiction and couldn't block them, Pacific Gas and Electric began installing them. That's left some locals with a mix of fear and outrage. Barely two dozen people turned out Tuesday afternoon, but enthusiastic honking from passing drivers suggests...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Officers Will Not be Charged in Jordan Pas’ Death
Nine Santa Rosa police officers won’t be criminally charged following a struggle that led to a man’s death in November of 2021. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the eight officers and one sergeant used “neither lethal force nor unreasonable force” on 40-year-old Jordan Pas. Body camera footage of the incident, which happened in a cul-de-sac in Roseland, was released last December. The officers, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the residential area, reportedly used stun guns at least three times, including twice at close range. Ravitch says Pas was posing a threat to officers that required the use of non-lethal force.
ksro.com
Prescribed Burns This Week in West Sonoma County
There will be a prescribed burn in the West County starting today, along an unnamed ridge west of Magic Mountain Road and south of Kidd Creek. Cal Fire will conduct the burn today through Thursday to maintain safety. Burning will occur between 9 AM to 4 PM daily and will burn about 15 acres per day. Due to the elevation and location, expect smoke to be visible from many parts of Sonoma County including the Windsor area down to Santa Rosa. Cal Fire will be assisted by the Wildlands Conservancy, Monte Rio Fire Protection District, and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Petaluma for Unsafely Transporting Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a Rohnert Park man for unsafely transporting a firearm. An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning for a distracted driving violation. During the investigation, the officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a Glock 40 caliber handgun and ammunition inside a backpack in the passenger area of the vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Justin J. Flores, was placed under arrest for illegal transportation of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Firearms transported in a motor vehicle should be locked in the vehicle’s trunk or in a locked container in the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Contra Costa County (Contra Costa County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a Harley Davidson and a Toyota were [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Comments / 0