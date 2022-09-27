Northern California is about to get a new area code. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a new area code for the area stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border. The new 369 area code will coexist in the same areas covered by the 707 area code, but it will only be assigned to new phone lines. This could cause some confusion when the new area codes are activated in February, but the need is great. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator noted in 2021 that the 707 region would run out of available numbers for new lines by the end of 2023. There will be no change in rates or roaming charges for people with 707 or the new 369 area codes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO