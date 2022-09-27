ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 5

SamSon of Matt
3d ago

This is so terribly sad. A pretty young girl's life taken from her. I pray that the person who killed her that their conscience has them having wicked nightmares every single time they close their eyes. So sad seeing her mother holding her picture. Heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP dear girl. 🙏😭🙏

Reply
7
Hen teeth
2d ago

The person that killed her is more then likely dead at this point but at least they were able to identify her and let her family has some sort of closure. I'm sure it's not much though!😕

Reply
4
Aaron King
2d ago

unfortunately a lot of her family members are probably gone and never knew this outcome. I hope some of the other forensics will help find who did this. unfortunately there possibly gone too.

Reply
3
 

Related
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
