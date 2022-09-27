ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#French
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy