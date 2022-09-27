Read full article on original website
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Chrissy Teigen says she had an abortion in 2020 "to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance"
Chrissy Teigen said this week that she has come to understand that the miscarriage she said she had in 2020 was instead an abortion. Teigen said it took her over a year to realize she'd had an abortion, which she said was necessary to "save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
