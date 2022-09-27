ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

PHOTOS: Best pictures from the Thunder's 2022 media day

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VAnG_0iCLNnMe00

The Oklahoma City Thunder held their 2022 media day this past Monday, which means that plenty of pictures were taken!

This was the first time that the full roster — minus Chet Holmgren and Ty Jerome — were able to participate in photoshoots in their full uniforms.

The Thunder wore their traditional blue uniforms for the occasion with the No. 6 patched onto their right shoulder in order to honor NBA legend Bill Russell, who died this past July.

The entire league will wear the No. 6 patch this entire season as the number was retired league-wide.

Here are some of the best photos from Monday’s media day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlA54_0iCLNnMe00
Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I've got a lot of great people around me that help,' says Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla on transition to interim coach

Becoming the head coach of an NBA team after being elevated from an assistant coach status is not just a matter of adjusting the pay rate and place in the team’s internal pecking order; with the status comes lots of new responsibilities ranging from who gets playing time when to deciding the schedule of practice, helping plan team travel, and more.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson out for Warriors preseason opener vs. Wizards in Japan

In their preseason opener, the Golden State Warriors will be without one of their stars in the backcourt against the Washington Wizards on Friday morning in Japan. Klay Thompson won’t make his preseason debut against the Wizards on Friday at Saitama Super Arena. The Warriors are being cautious with Thompson early in the preseason, ruling him out for both contests against the Wizards in Japan. Without Thompson, Jordan Poole will enter the starting lineup on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Oregon’s vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal

After what happened last year when the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal met in October, it feels like this result was a bit justified. The Ducks ended up winning by 18 points, a final score of 45-27, but at no point did it feel like they were running up the score. To be honest, I’m not sure that any Oregon fan will ever feel comfortable against the Cardinal, no matter what the lead is. So while the Ducks poured in the points and put it on the tree like an ornament at Christmas time, fans took to Twitter and celebrated the victory. In this storied rivalry that has caused some real bloodshed over the last couple of decades, any win should be cherished. Did you miss some of the best reactions on social media? We’ve got you covered. Stanford Vibeshttps://twitter.com/AddictedToQuack/status/1576420459096440832Too Many Penaltieshttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576426758131175425Troy Franklin Doing Troy Franklin Thingshttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1576428863390883840Spooky Similaritieshttps://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1576429148431478785Bo Coolhttps://twitter.com/danegado/status/1576430614559232005Ducks' RB Proficiencyhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576433901588791296End of the Streakhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576442144096546817Chill Out Bohttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576448944229429248Preaching Patiencehttps://twitter.com/macdaddy_35/status/1576449191794311168So that's where I know him from...https://twitter.com/DunkleyKong/status/1576449751381585920The 'Shout' Messaginghttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1576452951349944320They just want to dancehttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576452908198993920Pac-12 After Dark Masterpiecehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576449615217717248A Vintage Oregon Offensehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576430756330901504Penalty PTSDhttps://twitter.com/Ducks_N_Drones/status/1576435323730423808Golic Jr. Knowshttps://twitter.com/mikegolicjr/status/1576453263049662465Icing on the Cakehttps://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1576455057838571521WYD Dave Iuli?https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/157645958354289868911
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Ty Jerome
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy