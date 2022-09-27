PHOTOS: Best pictures from the Thunder's 2022 media day

The Oklahoma City Thunder held their 2022 media day this past Monday, which means that plenty of pictures were taken!

This was the first time that the full roster — minus Chet Holmgren and Ty Jerome — were able to participate in photoshoots in their full uniforms.

The Thunder wore their traditional blue uniforms for the occasion with the No. 6 patched onto their right shoulder in order to honor NBA legend Bill Russell, who died this past July.

The entire league will wear the No. 6 patch this entire season as the number was retired league-wide.

Here are some of the best photos from Monday’s media day.