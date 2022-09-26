Read full article on original website
WLOX
Multnomah County introduces program to support BIPOC farmers
It’s named the best in the state overall, but the district also landed within the top 10 in all four subject areas: reading, math, history and science. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. Here's why dental health is so important for your...
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lake View Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johson with Walls Alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer also known […]
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
It's significantly from early 2022 when the average rate sat just over 3%. Following a feasibility study last year, city leaders determined the best place for a bridge is at Dolphin Drive where about 6,300 vehicles travel each day. Salvation Army receives grant to help families. Updated: 5 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
Unofficial Mississippi district and school accountability grades released, Desoto County receives an A
The unofficial Mississippi district and school accountability grades for 2021-2022 have been released, with DeSoto County School District receiving an A and 772 points. The grades are based on how students performed during the 2021-2022 school year and the academic growth they have made since the 2020-2021 school year. A performance rating of A ,B, C, D and F is assigned for each school and district, based in part on statewide assessments and end-of-course subject assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
WLOX
Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022...
