Convicted Armed Robber Arrested with Gun in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a convicted armed robber after reportedly finding a gun on him during a traffic stop. Conditional bail for 29-year-old Charles Lewis was set at $50,000 Thursday. He’s facing a felony ineligible firearm possession charge following the late morning traffic stop on Wednesday.
Bullet Strikes Mobile Home in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating the source of a gunshot that struck a mobile home along Marion Rd. Tuesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. around 7:30 p.m. A 62-year-old man told officers he was standing by a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer began smoking. The man said he moved the dryer away from the wall and saw a bullet fall to the ground.
Note Found At Rochester School Threatens School Shooting
I can't really describe what it is like to work in media and news when you are a parent, but the last few days have not been fun. Last week, I was in a meeting when I heard tons of sirens just after 10 am and knew something horrible was happening. When I heard a co-worker say, "There is a report of an active shooter at Lourdes", and you start seeing texts from your kids, it is really hard to talk on-air in a calm and collected way. Today, another note was sent regarding a school threat at Century High School and my heart is sinking as I'm typing this, because my kids are there...right now.
Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
Mayo Clinic Names New Top Administrator in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has a new Rochester Chief Administrative Officer. The healthcare provider announced Friday that Natalie Caine will succeed Mary Jo Williamson as the Mayo Clinic's top administrator in Rochester on October 12. Williamson recently assumed a new leadership position with Mayo Collaborative Services.
Is Your Backyard Bonfire Legal in Rochester?
Having a bonfire is one of those things that makes fall in Minnesota so great. But just what are the laws concerning fires here in Rochester?. Some communities I lived in back when I was working in Wisconsin don't actually allow you to have any bonfires in your yard-- whether it's in a permanent fire pit in your backyard or in one of those portable fire pits that you can use anywhere, like on your driveway or patio.
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
Kicked Lockers Apparently Mistaken For Gunshots at Waseca School
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a large law enforcement response to a school building in Waseca this morning due to a report of gunshots at the facility. The Waseca Police Department says the report o possible gunfire came from the third floor of the Waseca Public Schools Central Building around 11 AM. Soon after their arrival, the responding police officers were told that a "student behavioral issue" was the likely source of the loud noises that were originally thought to be gunshots. Reports indicate the student was kicking lockers.
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Olmsted County Board to Receive Report on Racism & Public Health
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board will be presented next week with an in-depth report on racism as a public health issue. The commissioners last year directed the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission and Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board to conduct a joint study of the issue after the county board approved a resolution that recognize the "in equities and disparities associated with race and racism as a public health issue."
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Deadly Boat Collision Reported in Mississippi River at Hastings
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
Motorcycle Crashes into Vehicle in Rural SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after crashing into a vehicle at a rural intersection in southeast Rochester over the weekend. Investigators are still looking into the crash, however Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on 20th St. Southeast when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a westbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto 40th Ave. southeast. The crash caused the operator to be thrown from his motorcycle and land in a ditch on the north side of the intersection.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
One of Rochester’s Most Popular Breakfast Places Is Canceling Breakfast!
If you love breakfast, and you've grown to love cheesy hash browns done the Pescara way, I'm sorry to say your Gouda Hash Brown Days are numbered. They're shutting down breakfast!. Pescara Is Canceling Breakfast at Rochester's DoubleTree by Hilton. SE Minnesota has already had to contend with the end...
