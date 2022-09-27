ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marfa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

3 Charming Places In Texas For A Quick Weekend Getaway!

If you and your significant other are long overdue for a weekend getaway, I've got 3 places you must check out. All 3 are here in Texas and just about less than 5 hours away from Odessa. If you are itching for a quick weekend getaway and want to get out of dodge, I do not think you will be disappointed at all with my suggestions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marfa, TX
West, TX
Lifestyle
West, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Marfa, TX
Government
City
West, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
BELLMEAD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
James Dean
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Rock Hudson
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Hotel Rooms#West Texas#The Paisano Hotel#El Paisano Hotel#The Travel Channel
KBAT 99.9

You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For

When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
AQUILLA, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
ELM MOTT, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
fox44news.com

Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash

Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
TEMPLE, TX
NBC News

Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip

Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
EVERMAN, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy