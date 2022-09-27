Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Click2Houston.com
‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
KHOU
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston
Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022. The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue. According to police officials, during a triple shooting in […]
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
Click2Houston.com
Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant
HOUSTON – One Houston family says it was all fun and games at first, but a meal over the weekend ended on a very sour note. “It’s like we’re repeating our ancestors,” said Laquita Wortham. She said she used to love going to the Spanish Flowers...
