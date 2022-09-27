Read full article on original website
klfdradio.com
Ecumen of Litchfield Hospice Dinner & Auction
The Ecumen of Litchfield Hospice Dinner & Auction will be held this evening at the Litchfield Eagles Club. People who purchased their tickets by the deadline earlier this month will participate in a silent auction starting at 5:30, a 2-meat buffet, and then a live auction. Care Consultant Trina Driver...
klfdradio.com
Renville County Turkey Barn Fire
On Thursday afternoon at 1:48, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 70305 Highway 71, about 4 miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. The preliminary investigation revealed a fire started in the western portion of the turkey barn and spread throughout...
klfdradio.com
Civil War Spy Mystery Happening During October
A fun event is going on throughout the month of October at the G.A.R. Hall and Meeker County Museum in Litchfield. It’s a Civil War spy mystery. Director Danelle Erickson says it will take place any time the museum is open from October 1st through the 29th. She says people of all ages can participate in trying to solve puzzles and learn about Civil War history.
