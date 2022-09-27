A fun event is going on throughout the month of October at the G.A.R. Hall and Meeker County Museum in Litchfield. It’s a Civil War spy mystery. Director Danelle Erickson says it will take place any time the museum is open from October 1st through the 29th. She says people of all ages can participate in trying to solve puzzles and learn about Civil War history.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO