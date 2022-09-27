ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

‘We have a sincere shot to take it all the way’

LARAMIE -- Raise your hand if you thought Wyoming would be leading the Mountain Division after five games. Break your right arm patting yourself on the back if you had the UNLV Rebels atop the West side of the bracket. You deserve it -- or you're a liar. Either way,...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

San Jose State heading to High Plains for Saturday showdown

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will host the San Jose State Spartans Saturday in a conference match-up that will pit two of the top teams in the Mountain West this season. Wyoming will enter Saturday’s game with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West. San Jose State will bring a 2-1 overall record into Saturday’s game. It will be the Spartans’ first conference game of the season.
SAN JOSE, CA
KOWB AM 1290

Cowboys in the NFL: Week 3

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson sure has a nose for the football, doesn't he?. During his playing days at Wyoming, the Casper product picked off 10 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered four more. Through just 28 NFL games, the middle linebacker has already snagged eight interceptions and stripped the pigskin...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Brennan
Person
Craig Bohl
Person
Elvis
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Discrimination lawsuit filed against UW

Jefferey Lyn Wilkins, a former employee of the University of Wyoming, is currently suing the university, claiming he was discriminated against for being a straight, white, Christain, male. The federal lawsuit was filed on September 19 in U.S District Court, and Wilkins is asking for $875,000 as well as payment...
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Sjsu#Cougars#Byu
KOWB AM 1290

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director

The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne

Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
KOWB AM 1290

Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023

This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy