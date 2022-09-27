Read full article on original website
‘We have a sincere shot to take it all the way’
LARAMIE -- Raise your hand if you thought Wyoming would be leading the Mountain Division after five games. Break your right arm patting yourself on the back if you had the UNLV Rebels atop the West side of the bracket. You deserve it -- or you're a liar. Either way,...
San Jose State heading to High Plains for Saturday showdown
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will host the San Jose State Spartans Saturday in a conference match-up that will pit two of the top teams in the Mountain West this season. Wyoming will enter Saturday’s game with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West. San Jose State will bring a 2-1 overall record into Saturday’s game. It will be the Spartans’ first conference game of the season.
Wyoming Schools With the Most Football State Championships [LIST]
Wyoming High School football has reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. Teams begin the stretch run towards the playoffs, which means that chasing the dream of a state championship is ramping up. The state football championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 3
LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson sure has a nose for the football, doesn't he?. During his playing days at Wyoming, the Casper product picked off 10 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered four more. Through just 28 NFL games, the middle linebacker has already snagged eight interceptions and stripped the pigskin...
Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach
Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Heads Up Cheyenne and Laramie: Exit 358 on I-80 Now Open
Heads up, commuters and drivers in Cheyenne and Laramie - an accident West of Exit 358 westbound on I-80 resulted in an interstate closure today. If you're wondering why there was a traffic jam in the area today, this may be the source:
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
Branding Iron Online
Discrimination lawsuit filed against UW
Jefferey Lyn Wilkins, a former employee of the University of Wyoming, is currently suing the university, claiming he was discriminated against for being a straight, white, Christain, male. The federal lawsuit was filed on September 19 in U.S District Court, and Wilkins is asking for $875,000 as well as payment...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne
Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023
This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
