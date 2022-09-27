ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos

It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming

It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend

Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
KOWB AM 1290

Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake

Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Governor Gordon Appoints Karl Allred Secretary of State

Following the resignation of Ed Buchanan as Wyoming's Secretary of State, it was unclear who would serve as the interim Secretary, until the newly-elected Secretary of State is sworn in next January. Now that question is answered, as Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as the Secretary of State...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member

Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Firearms#Shotgun#Fish Department
KOWB AM 1290

Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour

With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?

Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol

There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election

A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Number One Favorite Latino-Led Series Is WHAT?

Wyomingite's number one favorite series with a Latino lead is The Umbrella Academy, report finds. In honor of it being Hispanic Heritage Month, All Home Connections looked into which Latino-led series was most searched in each state. From Love, Victor to The Mandalorian, some of the most popular shows from the past five years have starred Latino actors. In 2021 alone, the on-screen representation of Latino characters increased to nearly 10% across linear and streaming platforms, a 4% increase from 2020.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy