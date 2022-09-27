Read full article on original website
21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA
(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
Ian will be costly, perhaps the most in U.S. history
(The Center Square) — Ian, the Category 4 hurricane that slammed Florida's western coast, has crossed the state back to the Atlantic and is taking aim for South Carolina on Friday night. With it may be the costliest hurricane on record. The U.S. record is 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, according...
Florida cities in six of best 20 spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Six of the 20 cities in America with the “best change in unemployment” are in Florida. Hialeah at No. 1, Miami (3), Pembroke Pines (10), St. Petersburg (12), Cape Coral (14), Tampa (15) and Fort Lauderdale (20) were at the top of an average national ranking. The metrics split ranking value 50/50 for a community’s unemployment rate against four timing metrics: change in unemployment from August to July, from August 2021 to August 2022, from August 2020 to August 2022, and from August 2019 to August 2022.
Illinois quick hits: Utility crews head for Florida; another state's attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
About 100 ComEd workers are heading south to answer the call from Florida power companies anticipating the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The near Category 5 storm is making landfall Wednesday with winds approaching 160 mph. About 150 contractors from the Chicago-area were also heading south to assist with power restoration.
Report: Atlanta unemployment rebounds while other Georgia cities continue to struggle
(The Center Square) — While Atlanta’s unemployment rate has largely bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, two other cities in Georgia are more affected by the nation’s ongoing economic woes, a new analysis revealed. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 180 cities nationwide — including the Georgia...
Minneapolis ranked best city nationally for people with disabilities
(The Center Square) – While Minneapolis tops WalletHub’s ranking for best cities for people with disabilities, St. Paul comes in 14th. WalletHub released its “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities” report on Tuesday. In the report, WalletHub assessed physical and economic challenges of managing a disability by analyzing 34 indicators of disability-friendliness in 182 cities that related to three equally weighted categories: economy, “quality of life” and health care. WalletHub selected the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.
Border agents pursue criminals, others illegally entering U.S. who evade law enforcement
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of Texas are working with Texas law enforcement to pursue and apprehend criminals, convicted sex offenders and human smugglers in the southern most region of the state. They are largely pursuing gotaways, those...
Study reveals Illinois is 6th in the nation for massive jury awards
(The Center Square) – Illinois places near the top of a study that ranks states based on the amount of large monetary jury awards over the past decade. The large awards are called nuclear verdicts and are described as being worth $10 million or more. The U.S. Chamber of...
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida
(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian, refinery fire impacting Ohio gas prices
(The Center Square) – An unexpected one-two punch continues to move gas prices higher for Ohioans at least in the short term before the switch to winter blends may provide some relief. A fire at an oil refinery in Toledo last week shut down the plant’s operations and is...
DeSantis to reporter: 'Stop politicizing' hurricane response
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against a reporter who he said was trying to politicize the state’s hurricane preparedness efforts. The governor has been giving multiple briefings daily. At one briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked about remarks made by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell earlier in the day.
Maryland commission to begin reviewing sports wagering applications in October
(The Center Square) – A Maryland panel tasked with reviewing sports wagering applications anticipates ramping up the frequency of its meetings as an anticipated influx of documents begins funneling in. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has been gathering in recent months to hash out processes and procedures related...
North Carolina lawmakers hold hearing about right-to-repair issues with farm equipment
(The Center Square) — Farm equipment dealers, farmers, lawmakers and others testified on Wednesday about various right-to-repair issues during a meeting of the General Assembly's Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission in Plymouth. The meeting, which was also streamed online, centered on fair repair requirements for manufacturers of farm...
Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent
(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
Report says North Carolina law enforcement ignoring protections for syringe services programs
(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs. Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which...
Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter
(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
