(The Center Square) – While Minneapolis tops WalletHub’s ranking for best cities for people with disabilities, St. Paul comes in 14th. WalletHub released its “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities” report on Tuesday. In the report, WalletHub assessed physical and economic challenges of managing a disability by analyzing 34 indicators of disability-friendliness in 182 cities that related to three equally weighted categories: economy, “quality of life” and health care. WalletHub selected the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO