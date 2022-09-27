Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
sonomastatestar.com
A chat with the Chief
What is the first thing you would think of, if you came back to your vehicle after class and found the window smashed, possibly even missing some of your belongings? For most, the first thought that comes to mind is, “Did anyone see what happened, or who did this?.” Oftentimes, when a crime is committed, it is a crime of opportunity, meaning there most likely will not be a witness to help you get to the bottom of the incident. This example is perfect in illustrating the importance of having a good camera system in place, especially when considering the hustle and bustle one finds on a college campus.
sonomastatestar.com
Food trucks are pulling into SSU this week
New food trucks are coming to Sonoma State University’s campus. SSU Culinary Services will be having one food truck per day scheduled Monday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. every week until mid-Nov. These food options are meant to be affordable and accommodating to all SSU students. Students can expect many...
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
sonomastatestar.com
Why does growing up have to be so scary?
The transition from high school to college can be a trying time for many students. The many unknowns that go along with this ascension into adulthood can be met with unwanted anxiety. At the ripe age of eighteen, students are expected to leave home and fend for themselves. This can mean applying for jobs, paying rent for the first time or simply just learning to budget money. It’s understandable that these things are learned with hands on experience but shouldn’t high school have better prepared us for adulthood?
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
KGET 17
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay and North Coast residents, are you ready for new 369 area code?
The 707 area code has helped identify a vast coastal region stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border since 1959, but beginning as soon as Feb. 1, new phone lines will carry three different digits. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved an “overlay” of the area with a new...
marinmagazine.com
The Best Wine Bars in Marin and the Bay Area
Never have there been more intriguing places to catch up with friends over a glass of vino. These Bay Area wine bars stand out for their unique selection, fun vibe and more. Sit on a wine barrel at the bar and let the Spanish tapas and interesting wines of the world flow. If owner Jason Jenkins is pouring, spend some time downloading his encyclopedic knowledge of wine regions and styles — he’s got his favorites from around the globe and Sonoma County at hand — along with small plates of tuna paté or roasted artichokes with goat cheese. 122A Kentucky St, Petaluma.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
Mare Island Waterfront Weekend celebration returns to Vallejo
VALLEJO - Vallejo's annual Waterfront Weekend festivities are set to return this Saturday for the eighth time. Like many street fairs, the eighth annual Waterfront Weekend includes a beer and wine garden, live music and a kids' zone -- all enjoyable pursuits, but what makes it special is its focus on the elements that make the city unique. These include Vallejo's Filipino community and other communities of color, its waterfront and the fact that the city encompasses its own peninsula, also known as Mare Island.Speaking of Mare Island, there's a whole slate of offerings specific to the former naval shipyard, including...
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘Mayor Kate’ is ‘strong advocate for housing’ in Marin County’s largest city
On Dec. 20, 2020, Kate Colin became San Rafael’s first woman mayor since the city was incorporated 175 years ago. From the beginning, she said, she wanted to focus on achieving four goals:. Help the city recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Increase the availability of affordable housing,...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa’s Silverado resort hires 1st executive chef
Patrick Prager has been hired for the new position of executive chef at Silverado Resort and Spa, 345-room resort in Napa Valley. “We are pleased to have Patrick lead our culinary team,” stated Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of the resort. “He was raised in Alameda and has over 20 years of distinguished cooking experience in Northern California. His kitchen talents, leadership skills and commitment to excelling in his position will be important to Silverado as we further strive to enhance this landmark property and make it a must-visit destination in Napa Valley.”
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
earnthenecklace.com
David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?
For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
