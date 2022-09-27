What is the first thing you would think of, if you came back to your vehicle after class and found the window smashed, possibly even missing some of your belongings? For most, the first thought that comes to mind is, “Did anyone see what happened, or who did this?.” Oftentimes, when a crime is committed, it is a crime of opportunity, meaning there most likely will not be a witness to help you get to the bottom of the incident. This example is perfect in illustrating the importance of having a good camera system in place, especially when considering the hustle and bustle one finds on a college campus.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO