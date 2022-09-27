Read full article on original website
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning
The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools
Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba turns focus to a small group of schools
Saint Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba told On3 that he is focusing on four schools in his recruitment. The talented pass rusher is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his potential debut against the Titans in Week 4, via Zak Keefer.
College football top 25 scoreboard: 10 ranked teams fall
It won’t go down as the craziest of college football weekends we’ve ever seen but Week 5 came and went with plenty of happenings. Although everyone ranked in the top-seven walked out of the weekend with victories, a pair of top-10 teams lost and 10 of the 25 ranked teams lost this weekend.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
4-star recruit gives his thoughts on the atmosphere in Neyland for the Tennessee/Florida game
2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery was one of the many recruits in Neyland Stadium this past Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ win against the Florida Gators. Montgomery, 6-foot-3/200 lbs from Findlay, OH (the same hometown as future Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger), is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 90 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Look: Prominent SEC Coach Shoves One Of His Players
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is facing scrutiny for his handling of a player penalty this Saturday morning. The Rebels are hosting the No. 7 Wildcats of Kentucky at Vaught Hemingway Stadium today. On the opening drive, Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg committed a costly false start penalty...
Joel Klatt details his top 10, includes Ohio State above SEC foe
There’s no denying there’s a separation between the middle-tier schools in the B1G and the top dogs. And while most would have Ohio State and Michigan somewhere in their top 5, the No. 3 team is based on personal preference. For Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, his No. 3...
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch
Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off with teams getting further into the meat of the annual conference football schedule. That includes five very intriguing matchups featuring teams in the top 25 rankings going head-to-head on the same field, including one rematch that could ...
College GameDay's guest picker revealed
The guest picker for this week's broadcast of College GameDay has been revealed. With college football's premier traveling pregame show making its first trip back to Clemson since 2020, many wondered who (...)
Final scores: High school football for Week 6 in Northwest Florida
Five weeks in, there's a lot to love about football on the Panhandle. Niceville and Walton are in the top five of the latest FHSAA RPI ranks, while eight of the area 11 teams would be playoff bound if the season ended today. Of course the stretch run remains for our 13 area programs, and a...
College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Week 5 show at Clemson
ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand Saturday in Clemson, SC as the No. 5 Tigers take on ACC rival No. 10 NC State in the top-10 matchup. The show announced on Friday that Clemson legend Christian Wilkins will join the show as the celebrity guest picker. Wilkins had...
