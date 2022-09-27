ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
The Spun

Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
Yardbarker

Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his potential debut against the Titans in Week 4, via Zak Keefer.
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
atozsports.com

4-star recruit gives his thoughts on the atmosphere in Neyland for the Tennessee/Florida game

2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery was one of the many recruits in Neyland Stadium this past Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ win against the Florida Gators. Montgomery, 6-foot-3/200 lbs from Findlay, OH (the same hometown as future Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger), is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 90 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Spun

Look: Prominent SEC Coach Shoves One Of His Players

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is facing scrutiny for his handling of a player penalty this Saturday morning. The Rebels are hosting the No. 7 Wildcats of Kentucky at Vaught Hemingway Stadium today. On the opening drive, Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg committed a costly false start penalty...
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt details his top 10, includes Ohio State above SEC foe

There’s no denying there’s a separation between the middle-tier schools in the B1G and the top dogs. And while most would have Ohio State and Michigan somewhere in their top 5, the No. 3 team is based on personal preference. For Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, his No. 3...
Yardbarker

Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet

When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
