Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
Over 4 Million Lights on Display at ‘Enchant’ in Dallas, TX This Year
Just like the iconic song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, almost everyone looks forward to Christmas and the end of the year holidays. And the incredibly fun and huge ‘Enchant’ Christmas light maze and village will be returning to Fair Park in Dallas. If you haven’t visited in the past you need to put it on your calendar of events for the upcoming holiday season as there will be over 4 million sparking lights on display.
The State Fair Classic Challenge On TikTok: Win A Grand Prize Package East Texas!
We're just a few days away from the big game: The State Fair Classic in Dallas on Saturday October 1st at The Cotton Bowl. As you know we got the hookup for you to win tickets everyday when you listen to Melz On The MIC in the afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. We've been watching everyone having fun making videos on TikTok and so we decided to put your TikToking creativity to the test and hook you up with an incredible GRAND PRIZE package to the 2022 State Fair Classic!
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
Why Are Folks Lined Up Outside this Texas HEB Like it’s a George Strait Concert?
George Strait doesn't do many concerts these days, but when he does you know there's always a long line. That's expected. But I don't think anyone expects a line like this to get into a grocery store. So, why were folks wrapped around this Frisco, TX H-E-B like they're there to see the King of Country?
Dallas man charged with major real estate fraud scheme
A man from Dallas is facing several federal criminal charges over a real estate investment operation. Prosecutors say Timothy Lynch Barton scammed people out of $26 million.
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Know This Man? Police in Wills Point, TX are Looking for a Suspected Burglar
The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles. Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene. Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
