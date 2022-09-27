Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
thedrumbeat.com
Bites & Boutiques open in Tyler
Returning students might not know that four new shops and restaurants have opened in Tyler over the summer. They cater to those looking for new outfits, searching for fun desserts or exploring a spot for seafood lovers. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar. Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar, a new...
inforney.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
Patriot Mobile opening Tyler Service Center, 40 new jobs
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is opening a service center in Tyler and hiring immediately. “Because we put God first at Patriot Mobile we have been blessed with the doubling of our business in each of the past three years,” CEO Glenn Story said. “Tyler is just the […]
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Pine Tree drops Nacogdoches 49-14
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Nacogdoches Dragons went head-to-head with the Pine Tree Pirates in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Pine Tree came away with the win, defeating Nacogdoches, 49-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
52 bicycles given out to students from Jacksonville PD
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students. According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on […]
inforney.com
'Everybody likes to be scared': Tyler haunted houses set to open this weekend
Halloween is approaching, and for many, that means it’s time to scare — or be scared. Two Tyler haunted houses are now open, kicking off the spooky season. Owners of the World of Khaos, 816 E Oakwood St. in Tyler, and Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 15972 Texas 64 E. in Tyler, have been preparing to welcome visitors.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
theeasttexasweekend.com
Home cooked meals, the Caribbean way
East Texas has no shortage of culture, and we love a home cooked meal. In Tyler, there’s a restaurant bringing that “home cooked meal by mom” feeling, with some cuisine you may not get around here very often. Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors in 2020 by Jennifer...
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
KLTV
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
18-wheeler carrying chocolate rolls over, exit ramp on I-20 closed
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An exit ramp on I-20 is closed after an 18-wheeler rolled over, according to DPS. The crash happened at the 575 mile marker near Winona. DPS said the truck was loaded with chocolate and the ramp will be shut down until it can be cleared. The driver was taken to […]
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
KLTV
20th Annual Day of Remembrance held in Tyler Children’s Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 angels were handcrafted, so community members could have a loved one’s name engraved, then hang an angel on a tree at The Children’s Park. The Children’s Park and related support groups help to connect those dealing with grief in a healthy way.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Haunts and Scares around East Texas this year
Cost: $20-$30 Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That’s what World of Khaos’ haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. They go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears. Spooktacular...
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
