Jackson, TN

WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22

A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22

If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
