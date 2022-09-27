VIDEO: Mike Perry went on Russian TV, faced off with a guy he's not fighting, and all hell almost broke loose

Here’s one we didn’t have on our 2022 MMA Bingo card: Mike Perry almost starting an all-out brawl on Russian TV.

And yet, here we are with the former UFC and current Bare Knuckle FC fighter doing just that Tuesday.

Perry, according to The Mac Life, currently is in Russia with his friend and training partner, Alex Nicholson, who has an upcoming fight against Vagab Vagabov. That somehow turned into Perry making an appearance on Russian TV with several other fighters. And that Russian TV appearance, for reasons unknown, somehow turned into Perry engaging in a faceoff with Russian fighter Magomed Ismailov, even though the two men aren’t scheduled to fight each other.

Someone thought bringing Perry and Ismailov face to face was a good idea. And, well, you can see how all hell almost broke loose in the videos below.

Here’s a short clip that surfaced on Twitter:

And here’s a fuller segment that aired on Russian TV:

