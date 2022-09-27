ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

VIDEO: Mike Perry went on Russian TV, faced off with a guy he's not fighting, and all hell almost broke loose

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4HiZ_0iCL3eEo00

Here’s one we didn’t have on our 2022 MMA Bingo card: Mike Perry almost starting an all-out brawl on Russian TV.

And yet, here we are with the former UFC and current Bare Knuckle FC fighter doing just that Tuesday.

Perry, according to The Mac Life, currently is in Russia with his friend and training partner, Alex Nicholson, who has an upcoming fight against Vagab Vagabov. That somehow turned into Perry making an appearance on Russian TV with several other fighters. And that Russian TV appearance, for reasons unknown, somehow turned into Perry engaging in a faceoff with Russian fighter Magomed Ismailov, even though the two men aren’t scheduled to fight each other.

Someone thought bringing Perry and Ismailov face to face was a good idea. And, well, you can see how all hell almost broke loose in the videos below.

Here’s a short clip that surfaced on Twitter:

And here’s a fuller segment that aired on Russian TV:

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BKFC 30 video: UFC veteran Ben Rothwell starches opponent in 19 seconds for debut win

Escaping from a bareknuckle boxing bout unscathed is a rare occurrence, but that’s exactly what heavyweight UFC veteran did in his debut at BKFC 30. Ben Rothwell stepped through the BKFC ropes to compete in combat sports for the first time since his UFC departure last November. Standing across the circular ring was Bobo O’Bannon, a bareknuckle fighter entering the contest with a record of 3-3 with three knockouts.
MONROE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy