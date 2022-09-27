Mature Bitcoin Wealth Taps an All-Time High — Diamond Hands Trend Highlights ‘Refusal to Spend’ – Featured Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Despite the Crypto Market Downturn, DAO Treasuries Grew by $700 Million Since January – Defi Bitcoin News
Since January 2022, the entire crypto economy has shed $1.36 trillion in value, as the market capitalization dropped from $2.34 trillion to today’s $979 billion. While the crypto economy is down in value, trade volumes are lower, and the value locked in decentralized finance (defi) has shed billions, treasuries held by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have increased by 7.69% in value since January, as roughly $700 million was added to the projects’ caches in eight months.
Can LUNC break its all-time high after the recent bounce?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The cryptocurrency industry has fetched a lot of negative media in 2022, causing prices to plunge even further in an already existing bear market. Surely, some projects managed to withstand this and keep on building their infrastructure by taking this period as an opportunity. Dedicated communities of these projects too, played a vital role in the growth of these companies.
Why MicroStrategy Seeks To Hire Bitcoin Software Engineer
Software company MicroStrategy might be expanding its adoption of Bitcoin. Earlier today, the company published a listed job offering for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer hinting at a new project based on the cryptocurrency. In 2020, MicroStrategy attracted attention as it became one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies...
Bitcoin 30-Day Long-Term Holder SOPR Is Yet To Hit Bottom Values
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin 30-day long-term holder SOPR hasn’t yet reached the historical bottom level during the current cycle. Bitcoin 30-Day Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Declined Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the long-term holders haven’t attained their maximum pressure point yet.
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM Subpoenas Mercado Bitcoin on Fixed Income Token Investments – Bitcoin News
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has sent a subpoena to Mercado Bitcoin, one of the biggest exchanges in the country, to inquire about the services the company lends regarding cryptocurrency-related fixed return investments. The company will have to disclose the details of these investments and if they plan to maintain them as available to the general public.
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
Battle Infinity Locks in Tokens Worth $3 Million Within Days of the Staking Feature Being Introduced
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the market seems to get back on track again, exchanges and projects have been building their infrastructure heavily in hopes of massive returns for the next bull run. Investors, too have been consistently buying into digital assets of every category within the sector.
Uzbekistan Introduces Monthly Fees for Cryptocurrency Companies – Regulation Bitcoin News
Crypto firms in Uzbekistan will have to pay fees to the state under new legislation proposed by regulators. The charges vary depending on the business activity and can reach $11,000 a month in the case of digital asset exchanges. Failure to pay will result in license suspension. Crypto Operators in...
The Case Against CBDCs In A Capitalist Society: Banks Won’t Be Happy
The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s report on CBDCs makes a strong case for why the US should reject a centrally issued version of the dollar. Bitcoinist covered that already. This time, we’ll focus on the reasons why The Bitcoin Policy Institute thinks CBDCs don’t make sense and are not practical for capitalist societies. The main argument is that a CBDC would obsolete banks, and banks won’t allow that. So, the question is, how influential are banks in state policy?
Shiba Inu Price – Can a Recovery Be Expected Or Not?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The popular meme coin, Shiba Inu has witnessed a steady decline of 28% after Vitalik Buterin donated 50 trillion ($1 Billion) of it, which is roughly 5% of the whole asset flow, along with 500 ETH to an India-based Covid-19 relief fund which has been set up by the Indian entrepreneur, Sandeep Nailwal.
US home prices fall for the first time in a decade
Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data.A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012.It’s a signal to some observers that the pandemic-era home buying spree may be coming to an end, as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.“The cooling has come hard and fast,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint, told TIME.According to the latest data from the housing index, released this...
Stories of People Who Lost a Lot
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Do Kwon was born in South Korea in 1991 after and he graduated from Stanford University in June 2015. Following this, he went on to work for major Silicon Valley companies like Apple and Microsoft. He would return back to South Korea in 2015. It would seem that working for big tech wasn’t enough for Kwon, he wanted to be big tech itself, but in the crypto space.
Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit
It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
LATAM startup raises $4.3 million to accelerate Web3 growth
Minteo’s $4.3 million seed round attracted the backing of Fabric Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, among other investors across crypto and Web3. Latin America-based NFT marketplace Minteo has closed a $4.3 million seed funding round contributed to by a wide range of investors across the ecosystem. Minteo...
Deutsche Telekom to run Ethereum validator node
Deutsche Telekom will run an Ethereum validator node via its subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions and has also partnered liquid staking pools provider StakeWise. German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom has announced support for the Ethereum network, revealing plans to run a validator node on the world’s largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.
Amidst bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius head Mashinsky resigns
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. 2022 has been more or less, a period of total chaos for the Defi sector. As one of the most successful blockchain categories, Defi is looked at as a revolutionary concept that could bring several major changes as well as major developments within the economic sector on a global level. While there are also a number of parties that look at the concept critically, Defi has managed to position itself as a high-potential sector.
Medalla data challenge results | Ethereum Foundation Blog
The EF is excited to announce the results of the Medalla data challenge, a data hackathon focused on the Medalla testnet ✨. The prompt was open-ended: we asked for data tools, visualizations, and analyses of testnet data; in short, anything that would help the community make sense of all the data.
Introducing the new ethereum.org developer portal
Hey Ethereum community! We last spoke August 5 – how you been? We’re here to talk about something fresh we’ve shipped. Maybe you’ve already noticed, but we’ve got a new Developers section. For a long time, this content was a wall of links to products you might find helpful when building a dapp. We provided very little context and left a lot of connecting the dots up to you. We thought we could do better.
