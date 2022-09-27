ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation

By COLLIN BINKLEY
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNOvN_0iCL1pd900

A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven.

The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden's plan, was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a Sacramento legal advocacy group. It was filed in federal court in Indiana, one of several states that plan to tax any student debt canceled by Biden's plan.

“Congress did not authorize the executive branch to unilaterally cancel student debt,” said Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation. He said it’s illegal for the executive branch to create the policy “by press release, and without statutory authority.”

The suit’s plaintiff is Frank Garrison, described as a public interest attorney who lives in Indiana and is employed by the libertarian group.

Garrison is on track to get his student debt erased through a separate federal program for public servants. Although most borrowers will need to apply for Biden’s plan, Garrison and many others in that program will automatically get the relief because the Education Department has their income information on file.

Biden’s plan would automatically cancel up to $20,000 of Garrison’s debt, which in turn would trigger an “immediate tax liability” from the state of Indiana, according to the suit. Under the debt forgiveness program he’s enrolled in now, canceled debt cannot be taxed.

“Mr. Garrison and millions of others similarly situated in the six relevant states will receive no additional benefit from the cancellation — just a one-time additional penalty,” the suit argues.

Any student debt forgiven under Biden’s plan would also be subject to state taxes in Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin, unless lawmakers in those states change their current laws.

Asked about the suit, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said anyone will be able to opt out of the cancellation. She did not explain how that would work — the White House previously said roughly 8 million Americans would automatically get the debt relief without applying.

“The bottom line is this — no one who does not want debt relief will have to get that debt relief," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

A separate statement from the White House called the lawsuit “baseless,” saying opponents “are trying anything they can to stop this program that will provide needed relief to working families.”

The Pacific Legal Foundation is a legal group that promotes individual liberties and the separation of powers. It was formed in the 1970s by staff members under Ronald Reagan when he was governor of California. The group says it has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court 16 times, prevailing in 14 cases.

Biden’s plan promises to cancel $10,000 in federal student debt for borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 per year or households making less than $250,000. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college would get an additional $10,000 erased.

An application to receive the benefit is expected by early October.

Conservative groups have been threatening to challenge debt cancellation since Biden first aired the idea, saying it’s legally questionable and unfairly cancels student debt at the expense of Americans who didn’t attend college. One of the main challenges has been finding someone who faces personal harm as a result of Biden’s plan, giving them legal standing to sue.

The Biden administration has repeatedly argued that the plan is on solid legal ground.

In its legal justification for debt cancellation, the Biden administration invoked the HEROES Act of 2003, which aimed to provide help to members of the military. The law gives the administration "sweeping authority" to reduce or eliminate student debt during a national emergency, the Justice Department said in an August legal opinion.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has said he has the legal authority to cancel debt for people who faced hardship during the pandemic. Cardona says Biden’s plan will ensure borrowers aren’t worse off after the pandemic than they were before.

The suit challenges that rationale, saying Garrison and others will see their debt burdens increase as a result of Biden’s plan. It also contends that the plan doesn’t meet the requirements of the 2003 law, arguing that the problem of high student debt is not a “direct result” of the pandemic.

“Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate,” the suit alleges. “In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts.”

The legality of mass student debt cancellation has stirred debate since it became a popular idea among Democrats in recent years. After being elected, Biden himself questioned whether he had the authority to cancel debt without Congress, asking the Justice Department to study the question.

The Trump administration took steps to block broad debt cancellation during its final weeks in office, issuing an Education Department memo concluding that the secretary lacked the authority to provide such relief.

The lawsuit asks the court to overturn Biden’s plan and to temporarily halt it while legal questions are resolved.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Latino voters divided on Biden job performance: poll

Latino voters are split on whether they approve of the job President Biden is doing, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. About 51 percent of Latinos approve of how Biden is handling his job, compared to 45 percent who disapprove, according to the poll of 1,000 registered Latino voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he'll run in 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Biden will tour Florida, Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to view the damage caused by a pair of destructive hurricanes, the White House announced late Saturday. Biden will fly to Puerto Rico on Monday to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, and then will head to Florida to view the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Washington Post reported. First lady Jill Biden will accompany the president for both visits, the newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
The Hill

Democrats’ lead among Latino voters shrinks in new survey

Democrats hold a 21-point lead on Republicans among Latino voters heading into the midterm elections, but that lead has slowly shrunk over the years, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. In the poll of 1,000 Latino registered voters, 54 percent said they preferred a Democrat-controlled Congress and...
EDUCATION
WDBO

EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators

PARIS — (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who...
PROTESTS
WDBO

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WDBO

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate. Francis uttered his...
RELIGION
WDBO

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they’ll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against its incumbent. Lombardo, who has spent his career in Las Vegas law enforcement and has served as sheriff since 2015, has often sparred with Sisolak, who began his political career with a 10-year stint on Nevada’s Board of Regents, which oversees higher education statewide, and later became chair of Clark County’s board of commissioners. Many of the subjects animating the race are also defining midterm races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education. ECONOMY:
NEVADA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy