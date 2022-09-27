Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Brazil's far-right president Bolsonaro faces favored left-wing Lula
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran
Thousands of people have marched in Paris to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody
Pope appeals to Putin to end 'absurd' spiral of violence in Ukraine
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine and denounced the "absurd" risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate. Francis uttered his strongest plea yet on the seventh-month war...
Venezuela frees seven Americans as part of the largest prisoner swap under Biden
WASHINGTON — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The...
With Ukraine at war, officials hope to bring tourism back to areas away from fighting
SLAVSKE, Ukraine — Ukraine's war-battered economy is expected to shrink by at least a third this year, hitting virtually every sector. This includes the tourism industry, which officials say had started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But the Ukrainian government still hopes...
Russia withdraws its troops from a key city encircled by Ukrainian forces
KYIV, Ukraine — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia's withdrawal from Lyman complicates...
What you need to know about Brazil's presidential election
RIO DE JANEIRO — This Sunday's election in Brazil will be one of the most-watched in Latin America, as two polar ideological opposites fight for the presidency in the world's fourth-largest democracy. On the right is current President Jair Bolsonaro, a brash nationalist widely criticized for escalating destruction of...
Jewish Ukrainian father and son soldiers mark holy days under cloud of Russia's war
For Ukrainian Orthodox Jews Asher and David Cherkaskyi, a father and son both fighting on the front lines in the eastern Donbas region, beating Russia has become especially important to them because of their faith. While Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claims his army is "liberating" Ukrainians from a Nazi...
