Delaware State

firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State

A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor

DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware resume expert earns national certification

Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Second chances through education in Delaware prisons

Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives. September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan

A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Lee Murphy

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, Republican Lee Murphy. Murphy is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall

State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware

Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

NTSB now recommending that cars be modified to prevent DUI’s

DELMARVA – The National Transportation Safety Board has recently made a major recommendation that can impact drivers across the nation. A recommendation set to prevent car accidents in response to driving under the influence. Though it’s just a recommendation it can have a major impact on innocent lives in the community. “There’s no need to drink and drive in today’s world, 0 need,” says John Robinson Sr, a victim of DUI accidents.
TRAFFIC
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in October

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
LEWES, DE

