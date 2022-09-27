Read full article on original website
WATCH: Wild Bear Climbs Up Building, Sends Villagers Running in Crazy Video
Black bears are expert climbers, spending as much of their time dozing off in treetops as they do rummaging through your garbage cans each week. However, one wild bear demonstrated what hauntingly looked like parkour as he attempted to climb onto a nearby rooftop. Take a look at the insane footage below.
WATCH: Mama Warthog Goes Into Full Sprint Rescue Mode to Chase Off Leopard Trying to Take Her Piglet
A viral video featuring a fighting mad mama warthog defending her piglets from a leopard has racked up over 170,000 views. The Instagram account Nature is Metal is famous for showcasing grim footage of the brutality of nature. The account has over 4 million subscribers and boasts celebrities like Joe Rogan buzzing over its candid clips and photos. Nature is Metal never shies away from the reality of animals in the wild. This video Nature is Metal posted of a warthog fighting off a leopard while protecting its piglets is no exception.
Seal Slaps The Living Hell Out Of A Kayaker… With An Octopus
It’s a beautiful day, so you and your buddies decide to hit the water for some good ole fashioned kayaking. Get some sun, fresh air, a bit of a workout, and hey, you may even see some cool wildlife. Well, for one poor guy in Kaikoura, New Zealand, the...
Deep Sea Fisherman Posts Photo of Terrifying Shark: ‘Stuff of Nightmares’
A deep sea fisherman recently hauled a shark up from over 2,000 feet below the surface, and the internet was whipped up into a frenzy about it. According to one commenter on the Facebook post, it’s the “stuff of nightmares.”. Sydney, Australia angler Trapman Bermagui posted a photo...
Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns
Hundreds of pigs will snack on acorns and beechmasts for the next two months as the New Forest’s annual pannage kicks off.The autumn tradition, dating back centuries, improves the condition of the soil and reduces the risk to ponies and cattle, who can be poisoned if they eat too many nuts and acorns.Up to 600 domestic pigs have been released for around 60 days by people who occupy surrounding land in Hampshire.“They have a wonderful time while they’re out there,” Sue Westwood, clerk to the verderers of the New Forest, told the PA news agency.“They’ve got free range of the...
Australian Fisherman Catches Mystery Deep-Sea Shark with Bulging Eyes
Australian angler Trapman Bermagui recently caught one heck of a shark. On September 12, Bermagui , an angler based out of Sydney, posted a photo of his unusual catch on Facebook—and the photo has since gone viral, largely because of how strange the shark looks. It has bulging blue-green eyes, a creepy grin with a human-like set of teeth, and a distinctive red hue on its body. “[This is] the face of a deep sea rough skin shark,” he wrote. “[It was pulled up] all the way from 650 meters deep.”
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand
When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
LOOK: Crocodile Father Swims With Its Seemingly Countless Number of Babies on Its Back
While it might be cute to say father knows best, at least in this picture the crocodile daddy is showing off his good side. As you can see, the crocodile father is swimming with his babies. He’s got them on his back while he’s making his way through the water. What in the world is going on here?
Noises Off review – Frayn’s exquisite farce-within-a-farce finds new humanity
Well, here’s a surprise. Michael Frayn’s exquisite farce – now celebrating its 40th anniversary – has always been exceptionally funny. But has it ever been shot through with this much pathos? It’s not the first time Lindsay Posner has directed Frayn’s farce-within-a-farce and, in terms of laughs per minute, it’s not a patch on his 2011 production at The Old Vic (I’m smiling just remembering it). But there’s something about this thoughtful and compassionate take that feels more relevant and just that bit more real.
Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater with 'Secret Scuba System' for the First Time — Watch
Super/Natural, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, captured the impressive lizard moment for the new nature show Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and so does this lizard. While filming for the National Geographic series Super/Natural, the new show's crew captured a life-saving lizard behavior on film for the first time. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Super/Natural — a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and premiering on Disney+ Sept. 21 — that includes this never-before-seen moment. In the video below,...
Return To Monkey Island: How To Solve The Mop Puzzle
"Return to Monkey Island," the long-awaited sequel from the original creators of "The Secret of Monkey Island" has finally arrived. This modern take on the point-and-click genre still has some of the classic pitfalls — which include some puzzles that require impressive leaps in logic. The reviews for "Return to Monkey Island" have all said the same thing, praising the great puzzles and the game's charming sense of humor. The title even takes a hilarious shot at "The Elder Scrolls" series via a set of horse armor which, as players might have guessed, does absolutely nothing.
Video of Porcupine Enjoying an Ear of Corn Is a Total Must-See
It's corn! A big lump with knobs! It has the juice...and even porcupines love it! Well, we can't speak for them all, but Maizey from the San Diego Zoo certainly enjoys this meme-worthy snack. And TikTok enjoys watching her chow down!. When the zoo posted the adorable clip on their...
Listen to Mavi’s “Doves”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Doves” is an understated and mellow single. Mavi glides over Dylvinci’s jazzy production like a sail boat going with the current. If you were introduced to the North Carolina brain buster around the time of his 2019 project Let the Sun Talk—one of the best projects of that year even if it sometimes impenetrable—then “Doves” is a slight curveball. Mavi lets his lyrics breathe, which does them justice; he's always been a careful writer, with lines that you turn over like a dream you might be misremembering, and the change of pace is a chance to focus on his words. At one point he raps, “I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool,” sounding like he wants to shrug off the thought but can’t. He’s taking his time and there’s so much confidence in that.
Video of Duck Sweetly Waiting for Her Friend to Catch Up on a Walk Tugs at Our Heartstrings
Having a close friend is important. Everyone needs someone they can rely on and trust to always have their best interest at heart. This is the case for animals as well as humans, and one duck duo is putting on an all-star display of how to be a good friend.
The Series X Gorilla mechanical watch adds power and wisdom to your style
Look cool when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. This cyberpunk mechanical watch flaunts a hollow design, displaying the spinning gears and springs. You don’t wear a watch to tell the time—your phone can do that. No, now more than ever, mechanical watches serve as jewelry.
In a bio-engineered dystopia, 'Vesper' finds seeds of hope
In the sci-fi drama Vesper, the title character is a 13 year old bio-hacker who lives in a future where humankind has wiped out all edible plants.
In God's Creatures, a Rocky Coastal Irish Landscape Makes a Hospitable Home for Savage Lies
God’s Creatures is set in an Irish coastal town where the women stick together seemingly inseparably, all sharing the same hopes and values, unspoken or otherwise. A group of them work together in a fish-processing plant, stepping out for cigarette breaks where casual gossip can segue into conversations that plumb matters of life and death. Everyone goes to the pub together. Grandmothers look after their grandbabies so their daughters can go to work or enjoy a few hours of freedom. And when one woman loses a son, all the mothers mourn as if he were her own. But even in this close-knit sororal community, there’s always a man to drive a wedge into lifelong friendships, and those closest to him are the least likely to see it happening. The tragedy at the heart of God’s Creatures is that love can blind us to others’ pain.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Showed Me an Indigenous Way to Grieve
When I was a kid, my father would point out a nearby bird and explain how it was not a mockingbird, but a cenzontle—a creature with 400 voices. Everything around me had meaning: My life was intertwined with the land, the sky, and ancestors I’d never known. But my dad was also once a kid whose young father was murdered, and while he went on to find sobriety later in life, he held onto the shadows of his past, even until his recent death. Everything in life is connected, collides and separates.
Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving
Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
Cool Cats Lands On Its Feet And Does It In Style
Do the Cool Cats still have Blue Chip status? The collection fell on hard times lately, but so has any other NFT project out there. We’re in a bear market, after all. A Hollywood agency manages the Cool Cats project, they had the coolest exhibit in NFT NYC, and collaborated with TIME magazine in a weird NFT drop. Still, the collection’s floor price is down to levels not seen since the project’s conception.
