Podcaster Business and Legal Mistakes Tackled
Gordon Firemark is an entertainment industry Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Podcaster. He is offering a free, live online workshop exploring business and legal mistakes podcasters make. Firemark looks at the components needed for a solid, professional businesslike approach to podcasting. He examines mistakes that podcasters make that stifle growth and success;...
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
Afros & Audio Podcast Festival Comes To Philly
The “Afros & Podcast Festival” is set for October 22-23 in Philadelphia. This is the first time in four years that the festival will be a two-day event. Afros & Audio is a community of independent podcasters dedicated to curating accessible/inclusive events and spaces for and by Black Podcast Creatives & Audio Professionals. The in-person event will be based at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square Hotel in Philadelphia. The event will also be virtually available on the Whova Virtual Conferencing App.
L.A. Wave Welcomes Hernandez
Starting October 3, KTWV-FM, Los Angeles welcomes Liz Hernandez to 94.7 The Wave. As a SoCal native, Hernandez started her entertainment career as a radio host on the Power 106 FM nationally syndicated show “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”. “Liz’s familiarity and history with Southern California make her a perfect...
