The “Afros & Podcast Festival” is set for October 22-23 in Philadelphia. This is the first time in four years that the festival will be a two-day event. Afros & Audio is a community of independent podcasters dedicated to curating accessible/inclusive events and spaces for and by Black Podcast Creatives & Audio Professionals. The in-person event will be based at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square Hotel in Philadelphia. The event will also be virtually available on the Whova Virtual Conferencing App.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO