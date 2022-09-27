Ian to impact Texas coast; beaches to experience swell and wave heights

Although Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday near the Florida coast, that doesn’t mean South Texas won’t be impacted by the storm.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley, the hurricane will bring increased swell periods and wave heights, resulting in hazardous seas, minor coastal flooding, high surf, and a high rip current risk Wednesday through at least Friday.

The NWS reports coastal flooding with runup into the dunes will be possible along South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach, especially near high tide, Wednesday, Thursday and perhaps into Friday.

High tide times for South Padre Island will occur at the following times:

>>Wednesday: 3:47 a.m. and 7:01 p.m.

>>Thursday: 8:57 p.m.

>>Friday: 11:11 p.m.

The NWS reports high risks of rip currents are likely at the beaches of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach Wednesday through at least Friday.

In addition, high surf advisories are possible at the beaches of South Padre Island and Boca Chica beach Wednesday through Friday.

Confidence is medium to high with some uncertainty remaining with regards to how far into the dunes the coastal flooding will reach.

Significant narrowing of the beach with water reaching the dunes is possible at times. Some beach access points, specifically County Beach Access No. 4, No.5, and No. 6, may need to be closed at times Wednesday, Thursday, and/or Friday, the NWS reports.

There is also the possibility for beach and/or dune erosion.

The NWS reports rip currents could quickly take swimmers unanchored in the sand (rapidly) out to sea into deeper waters. Everyone is strongly advised to remain out of the surf and off the beach.

Trashcans, vendor chairs/umbrellas and other beach equipment should be moved behind the dunes as soon as possible.

The NWS reports persons planning to drive vehicles for fishing or other excursions from the SPI public access points to the Port Mansfield jetties should postpone and plan for a better day.

Small craft operators should keep tabs of the latest forecasts at http://weather.gov/marine before heading out.