psychologytoday.com

Babies Can Taste Their Mothers' Food in the Womb

Fetuses between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation smile or frown in response to the food their mother is eating. This study is the first to prove that fetuses still in the womb react to different tastes and smells. A mother's diet during pregnancy could have a long-term impact on...
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MedicalXpress

Study suggests walnuts are bridge to better health as we age

Researchers who reviewed 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements have found participants who ate walnuts early on in life showed a greater likelihood for being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood.
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain

While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Medical News Today

Ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, cancer, and death, studies show

Prior research has shown that poor diet may be associated with 1 in 5 deaths globally. Recently, researchers at Tufts University found that a diet high in ultra-processed foods puts a person at greater risk for developing colorectal cancer. Another team of Italian researchers suggests that people with the lowest-quality...
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know

There are many different foods that may be beneficial in maintaining a healthy blood flow. They include red hot peppers, beets, garlic, nuts, certain fruits, and some fish. You are reading: Foods that increase the strength of blood | Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know. Red hot...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Body Weight Linked to Dementia Risk in Men and Women

A higher body-mass index (BMI, a measure of body weight that takes height into account) is linked to a lower risk for dementia in both men and women, according to a new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is more common in...
Medical News Today

Does my baby's poop indicate a milk allergy?

Baby poop can vary greatly. If poop is more watery and frequent than usual and the baby has other symptoms, such as vomiting or refusing to feed, a parent or caregiver may need to consult a doctor. A cow’s milk allergy may be the cause. Cow’s milk allergy is...
msn.com

Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent

Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
The Conversation UK

Four health conditions linked to gum disease

Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
aarp.org

How Protein Timing Stops Weight Gain

Getting enough protein at each meal can be just as important as how much you eat to help you stave off weight gain and maintain muscle. Here's how to take advantage of the power of protein timing.
