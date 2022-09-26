ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schererville, IN

FanSided

Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats swinging big with No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier

Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.
CINCINNATI, OH
nkunorse.com

This Week in Northern Kentucky Athletics: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The heart of the fall schedule continues for Northern Kentucky Athletics as the Norse have six programs in action this week, highlighted by a jam-packed Saturday, where three home contests will all be conducted on the NKU campus, which includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WCIA

Watseka football forfeits Week 6 game

WATSEKA (WCIA) — Watseka football won’t suit up this Friday night, electing to forfeit its game against Seneca. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer says several issues are to blame for the cancellation to the Irish. “We get back some players next week from concussion protocol, other injuries and eligibility issues,” Bauer said in a text […]
WATSEKA, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Undefeated York hands Lyons its first loss

Lyons Township’s bid for a fifth win and probable playoff spot was put on hold Saturday by York and running back Jake Melion. The junior ran for three touchdowns, including one with 2:19 left, to seal a 27-14 win for undefeated York in Lyons’ homecoming game. Lions Head...
LYONS, IL
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN News

Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser

CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV launches fun “Very Chicago” ad campaign and podcast supporting #1 rated WGN Morning News

CHICAGO, September 27, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched a new promotional campaign celebrating WGN Morning News, which continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with adults 25-54. The show airs weekdays 4-10am CT. Titled “Very Chicago,” the spots showcase the talents’ interests and personas outside the show. To see the campaign, click here.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL

