msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
cohaitungchi.com
What Is a Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy?
An ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency in which a fertilized egg implants itself outside the uterus. Usually, an ectopic pregnancy is implanted in one of the fallopian tubes. As it grows, if it is not diagnosed in time, it can cause the tube to tear or burst. This is called a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and results in dangerous internal bleeding.
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
verywellhealth.com
Type 1 vs. Type 2 Diabetes: What Are the Differences?
Diabetes is a chronic condition that results in impaired blood glucose (sugar) regulation in the body. This can often bring about high blood glucose levels. However, there is more than one type of diabetes. The most common are type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
Healthline
What to Know About Capillary Leak Syndrome
Capillary leak syndrome is a rare disorder where the plasma in your blood leaks from your capillaries (small blood vessels) into surrounding tissues in your body. It affects fewer than 1,000 people in the United States. This condition may begin on its own, or it may be triggered by another...
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
Psych Centra
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia often cooccurs with a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea. With the right support, both conditions can be managed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that affects how a person thinks, behaves, and feels. It’s characterized by positive symptoms such as hallucinations or delusions and negative symptoms such as a lack of emotion.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
DTx for Suicide Prevention
In this episode I speak with Seth Feurstein, Founder and CEO of Oui therapeutics, a digital therapeutic company that recently came out of stealth. In their own words: Oui is purpose built to tackle suicide and other challenging health care problems. In this episode, we cover:. The background and funding...
Medical News Today
Gestational diabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle may reduce risk
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. People who’ve been diagnosed with gestational diabetes have a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. A recent study shows that for women who have had gestational diabetes, adopting certain lifestyle practices is associated with a 90% reduced...
Healthline
Younger Women Face 52% Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes After Hysterectomy
According to new research, having a hysterectomy may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The study, which included over 83,000 women, found that women under 45 who had a hysterectomy had a 52% higher risk of developing the condition. The findings suggest that keeping the ovaries intact could...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms & Causes of Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence)
You are reading: Non urinary control in women | Symptoms & Causes of Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence) What are the symptoms of bladder control problems?. What else causes bladder control problems in women?. What else causes bladder control problems in men?. What are the symptoms of bladder control problems?
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
What's The Difference Between Thyroid Markers?
According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.
verywellhealth.com
Stages of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
MedPage Today
Bariatric Surgery Ups Epilepsy Risk
Bariatric surgery increased the risk of epilepsy, a retrospective Canadian study showed. Over a minimum of 3 years follow-up, bariatric surgery patients had a 45% increased risk of developing epilepsy compared with people who did not have bariatric surgery (HR 1.45, 95% CI 1.35-1.56), reported Jorge Burneo, MD, MSPH, of Western University in London, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues.
