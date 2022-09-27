Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world?
The 2022 F1 season is in full swing with Max Verstappen enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the World Championship while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes continue to struggle.Red Bull have dominated recent races, leaving the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz frustrated in their pursuit of race victories in a year where the Scuderia have emerged as Championship contenders once aagain.This season follows Verstappen’s maiden world title after his dramatic last-lap triumph over Hamilton in 2021. After that, the Dutchman was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join...
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season
Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year
Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
FIA approve three more sprint sessions in F1 calendar from 2023
Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking...
‘Cannibal’ Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by Formula 1 boss
Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher...
F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery
Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday’s first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
Lewis Hamilton feels for Formula One fans over Max Verstappen’s title romp
Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining.The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion if he wins under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc both finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.All eyes on @Max33Verstappen 👀Here's how the Dutchman can take the title in Singapore this weekend 👇#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/OUkgjIFw9B— Formula 1...
Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title
The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
‘I don’t care about second’: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting home
For a man whose irrepressible ambition and unique talent has taken him to the cusp of Formula 1’s summit, George Russell could be forgiven for thinking 2022 hasn’t quite matched his lofty expectations. Waiting in the wings – aching for three years at the back of the pack with Williams – the 24-year-old’s long-heralded spot in the Mercedes garage was, most assumed, the final step on the road to fulfilment. Grand Prix victories, and subsequent title pursuits, were surely a slam-dunk inevitability.Yet the scale of the struggle at Mercedes this season, toiling with their car’s violent oscillations and unpredictability,...
