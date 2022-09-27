Read full article on original website
Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in Practice One to top a session for first time in 2022
Lewis Hamilton produced a surprise late show of pace to edge out Max Verstappen for the fastest time in opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who can win the world championship this weekend if results go his way, appeared to be continuing his dominant form for Red Bull as he topped the timesheet by a considerable margin for much of the session.
Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title
The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says team 'not aware' of any F1 budget cap breach during 2021 season
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he is "not aware" of the team having breached Formula 1's budget cap, amid reports they could be penalised for over-spending during the 2021 campaign. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff later described Horner's comments as "funny", and said the alleged breaches are a "heavyweight...
Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Charles Leclerc in Practice Two
Carlos Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace in Practice Two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard produced a 1:42.587 to beat Leclerc by two tenths, with Mercedes' George Russell edging out world champion in waiting Max Verstappen for third. Lewis...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Leger third Giavellotto takes on Voltigeur second Secret State in Listed Ascot heat
3.45 Ascot - Doncaster form under microscope in Noel Murless. St Leger third Giavellotto will look to give a boost the Doncaster Classic form for the Marco Botti team in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Secret State looks a major threat for the...
Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
Prix de l'Opera: Hollie Doyle partners French Oaks heroine Nashwa and The Platinum Queen on Arc undercard
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle takes two big rides on French Oaks winner Nashwa and The Platinum Queen on an excellent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe undercard on Sunday. John and Thady Gosden's daughter of Frankel was all heart when scooping Classic honours at Chantilly in June and then...
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
How long before a sub two-hour marathon? Bashir Abdi says "it is possible" for Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge is capable of running a sub two-hour marathon, according to Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi. Kipchoge improved on his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday, electing to run the quicker course over the London version this weekend. The Kenyan double Olympic champion crossed the line...
Hollie Doyle blog: Nashwa flying ahead of another French Group One bid in Prix de l’Opera
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle renews her partnership with French Oaks heroine Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp on Sunday but first heads to Wolverhampton on Saturday night. Nashwa in great form after Newmarket workout. The beautiful Nashwa is back in action on Sunday when she...
Sean Levey drug test: BHA pauses saliva programme and launches review after jockey's false positive result
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has paused its anti-doping saliva testing after jockey Sean Levey's false positive result, with the pilot programme now under review. Levey was stood down from riding earlier this month after random saliva sample tested positive for banned substance amphetamine, with a follow-up urine sample coming back negative a week later.
Christophe Soumillon: Jockey banned for two months for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of saddle at Saint-Cloud
Christophe Soumillon admits he made a "terrible mistake" after elbowing rival jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle, for which he has been banned from riding for two months. In a dramatic incident during the Group Three Thomas Bryon Stakes at Saint-Cloud on Friday, Soumillon, riding 15/2 shot Syros, deliberately made contact with Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Captain Wierzba as the pair chased eventual winner Continuous.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Aidan O'Brien hoping Luxembourg gets good ground in Paris amid forecast rain
Aidan O'Brien does not want the ground to get too testing at ParisLongchamp ahead of Luxembourg's bid for glory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Previously successful in the showpiece event with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016, the Ballydoyle handler houses the ante-post favourite for this year's renewal in this son of Camelot.
Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby
British number one Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open due to illness. Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2 in the previous round, but the 27-year-old said he was suffering from jet lag.
