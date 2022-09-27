ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

SkySports

Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in Practice One to top a session for first time in 2022

Lewis Hamilton produced a surprise late show of pace to edge out Max Verstappen for the fastest time in opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who can win the world championship this weekend if results go his way, appeared to be continuing his dominant form for Red Bull as he topped the timesheet by a considerable margin for much of the session.
SkySports

Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title

The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
SkySports

West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
SkySports

Sean Levey drug test: BHA pauses saliva programme and launches review after jockey's false positive result

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has paused its anti-doping saliva testing after jockey Sean Levey's false positive result, with the pilot programme now under review. Levey was stood down from riding earlier this month after random saliva sample tested positive for banned substance amphetamine, with a follow-up urine sample coming back negative a week later.
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
SkySports

Christophe Soumillon: Jockey banned for two months for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of saddle at Saint-Cloud

Christophe Soumillon admits he made a "terrible mistake" after elbowing rival jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle, for which he has been banned from riding for two months. In a dramatic incident during the Group Three Thomas Bryon Stakes at Saint-Cloud on Friday, Soumillon, riding 15/2 shot Syros, deliberately made contact with Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Captain Wierzba as the pair chased eventual winner Continuous.
SkySports

Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby

British number one Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open due to illness. Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2 in the previous round, but the 27-year-old said he was suffering from jet lag.
