LDV has revealed that it will soon launch three commercial-focused electric vehicles in Australia, including the country’s first all-electric ute. The first of the trio is the eT60 that’s set to arrive in November 2022. It will initially be offered in 4×2 double cab guise and is powered by an 88.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SAIC-backed automaker says it is good for 330 km (205 miles) of range on the combined WLTP cycle and that it can charge from 5-100 per cent using an 11 kW charger in 9 hours and charge from 20-80 per cent in 45 minutes with a DC fast-charger. The electric version of the T60 looks largely identical to the combustion-powered model.

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO