Carscoops
Tata Tiago.ev Is A $10,000 Electric City Car With 155 Miles Of Range
This is the Tata Tiago.ev, created specifically for the Indian market, and carrying a starting price of just 8.49 Lakh or ($10,370) at current exchange rates. The Tiago.ev takes the form of a hatchback that will be available in a plethora of different configurations to suit the needs and budgets of customers. Tata’s entry-level version is dubbed the XE and sports a tiny 19.2 kWh battery pack. Despite the small size of the battery, Tata says the Tiago.ev XE is good for 155 miles (255 km) of range on the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC).
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
Carscoops
A 2008 Honda S2000 CR Sold For $125,000 Making It The Second Most Expensive In BaT History
A 2008 Honda S2000 has sold for a staggering $125,000 on Bring a Trailer, making it the second most-expensive S2K ever sold on the popular auction website. Immediately making this S2000 special from most others in the United States is that it is one of approximately 700 Club Racer (or CR) models built. This car has previously lived in Chicago, Illinois and Manitoba, Canada before being acquired by the seller in May 2019. It was sold with ~6,000 miles (~9,600 km) on the clock, multiple keys, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Carscoops
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
Carscoops
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine
Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Carscoops
A 145-Mile 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Sold For Over $200,000 On Bring A Trailer
When we hear about crazy-expensive Nissan GT-Rs, we often assume the car was a well-preserved R32, R33, or R34 GT-R. But that’s not the case with this R-35 GT-R, which sold for a whopping $205,000 on Bring A Trailer. To put that into perspective, despite only costing $70,000 when...
Carscoops
BMW Adds More Engine Options For X1 And Active Tourer, Starts Sales Of Electric iX1 And Base i4
The 2023 XM SUV is this week’s big BMW story, but the Munich team has also been busy improving its more attainable cars for 2022, adding new powertrain options and convenience features. The freshest of those is an entry-level 216i version of the 2-Series Active Tourer. Powered by a...
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche IPO, And Citroen Oli Concept: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A major insurance company won’t pay for the repairs on a customer’s Tesla, leaving the owner with a damaged car after a no-fault accident and needing to fork out $2,100 to cover the cost. Apparently, non of the Tesla-approved body shops in the area will take Geico — the insurer that has denied the claim — customers as company is notorious for not covering the repair bills of Teslas.
Carscoops
Ever Wanted A Stunning 1970 Ford F250 Restomod? Velocity Has You Covered But For An Insane Price
Velocity Modern Classics is a restomod company that has built some incredible vehicles in the past. Now, it’s turned its attention to the Ford F250 and the results aren’t surprising. Under the skin of this classic truck lays a completely modernized chassis and driveline. Buyers just need to pony up $285,000 or more to get on the waiting list.
Carscoops
One-Off Ferrari SP51, 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, And 2023 BMW XM Label Red: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A new study from the NGO Transport & Environment has concluded that automotive industry emissions are, on average, 50 percent more than what is reported. According to the research, some automakers produce more CO2 than oil giants, with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance emitting nearly 10,000 tCO2e per million euros, and Honda, Ford, VW, Stellantis, and Hyundai all emitting more than the average of BP, Shell, and Exxon.
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Has Performante’s 657 HP V8 But Prioritizes Luxury Over Handling
The Lamborghini Urus is dead. Long love the Lamborghini Urus S, which takes its place and borrows an improved version of Lambo’s twin-turbo V8 previously seen in the Urus Performante that set a record at Pikes Peak earlier this year. Where the original Urus made 641 hp (650 PS)...
Carscoops
China’s LDV Previews Three New Electric Vehicles For Australian Market Including A Pickup Truck
LDV has revealed that it will soon launch three commercial-focused electric vehicles in Australia, including the country’s first all-electric ute. The first of the trio is the eT60 that’s set to arrive in November 2022. It will initially be offered in 4×2 double cab guise and is powered by an 88.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SAIC-backed automaker says it is good for 330 km (205 miles) of range on the combined WLTP cycle and that it can charge from 5-100 per cent using an 11 kW charger in 9 hours and charge from 20-80 per cent in 45 minutes with a DC fast-charger. The electric version of the T60 looks largely identical to the combustion-powered model.
Carscoops
VW Battery Division Could Float Next After Porsche Makes Stock Market Splash With $72 Billion Valuation
Porsche finally hit the stock market today after months of speculation and earned itself a solid €75 billion ($72 bn) valuation. And it looks like VW’s battery operation could also be headed for an IPO. That €75 bn figure is slightly lower than the upper estimate of €85...
Carscoops
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Stops Deliveries As A Glitch Could Cause Infotainment Screen To Go Blank
Cadillac got the first recall campaign out of the way quickly with the Lyriq. The American luxury brand must briefly stop deliveries of the all-electric crossover and will ask any in the field to return to the dealership following an infotainment glitch. First discovered on August 3, the automaker started...
Carscoops
Xiaomi Has Reportedly Built Its First EV Engineering Prototype
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has reportedly finished building the first engineering prototype of its first electric vehicle that’s planned for a launch in 2024. Xiaomi has been working on an EV for quite some time and a new report out of China suggests that the prototype was finished on September 28. However, the company hasn’t confirmed if this news is true or not.
Carscoops
Manhart’s Nissan Patrol Celebrates Middle East Launch With Arresting Color Scheme And 641 HP
In order to celebrate its expansion in the Middle East, Manhart previewed a modified Nissan Patrol, which is one of the most popular SUVs in the region alongside the rival Toyota Land Cruiser. Based on the Nismo variant, the Manhart PT 650 comes with a gold livery, 24-inch wheels, and an increased power of 641 hp thanks to a supercharged V8.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Says The Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof And “Serve As A Boat”
Much like the second-generation Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Semi, the automaker’s Cybertruck has been hit with numerous delays but could eventually reach the hands of customers next year. When it does, it will be waterproof, according to Elon Musk. The eccentric chief executive recently took to Twitter to...
Carscoops
This Stunning Bugatti Divo Has Never Been Driven, Comes With A $10 Million Asking Price
There are just 40 examples of the Bugatti Divo in existence and given that all of them were quickly snapped up, the only way to know get one is through the used market. Getting one won’t come cheap, however. The following Divo has been listed up for sale from...
Carscoops
2023 BMW 7-Series Range Grows With Two Plug-Ins And An Updated Diesel In Europe
The BMW 7-Series range is growing with the addition of two new plug-in hybrid variants and updates to one of the pre-existing diesel models in Europe and other select markets around the globe. BMW’s new plug-in hybrid options for the 7-Series are the most noteworthy. The first takes the form...
Carscoops
Customers Prefer To Buy EVs At Dealers, Not Online According To New Survey
While the world makes a transition toward electrified vehicles there’s another shift happening too. EV manufacturers often have a different take on how to sell to customers that are centered around online interactions. Now, a new survey suggests that almost three-quarters of the population would prefer to go to a dealership instead.
