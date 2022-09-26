Read full article on original website
Popculture
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart comments on DB being charged with seven misdemeanors
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was candid when asked by the media on Monday about defensive back Javon Bullard, who was arrested on Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors including a DUI while under age. "I hate it for him," Smart said, noting that decisions for disciplining Bullard will...
UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy
Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins. Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’...
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman Details Game Plan for Alabama Football
Pittman revealed that his game plan isn't too different from years past, but removing the Crimson Tide's playmakers on defense will prove to be a challenge.
Dell McGee mentioned as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching job
We’re less than a month into the season but three Power Five coaching jobs are already open including the closest Power Five school to Athens — Georgia Tech. On Monday, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes with the firing of head football coach Geoff Collins and athletics director Todd Stansbury. Collins, a native of Atlanta, posted a disappointing 10-28 record in his three-plus years as the head coach.
4-star WR Tyler Williams commits to Georgia foootball
Four-star wide receiver recruit Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia, over Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami and South Carolina. The elite wide receiver prospect is Kirby Smart and Georgia football’s 20th commitment in the class of 2023. Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs now have commitments from three wide receiver prospects.
Clayton News Daily
Browns bring NFL's top ground game to Atlanta
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate the star defensive end's auto accident Monday didn't result in more serious injuries. In fact, Garrett might be able to play Sunday when Cleveland visits the Atlanta Falcons. He sustained a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations and assorted bruises, but coach Kevin Stefanski is happy it wasn't worse.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Earns NFL Honors Following Big Game
There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson running hard. On the heels of a breakout age-30 season that he parlayed into a two-year contract, Patterson has picked up right where he left off and turned in his best performance yet in Atlanta's 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Clayton News Daily
Week 4 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
The injury to Cook doesn’t look as bad as it appeared on Sunday. The Vikings listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue. I will give him 55% of their running attempts until I have a better update on his status. Alexander Mattison will get a nice bump this weekend if Cook can't play. Ty Chandler is also a player to keep an eye on.
NFL・
