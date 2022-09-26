ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
Dell McGee mentioned as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching job

We’re less than a month into the season but three Power Five coaching jobs are already open including the closest Power Five school to Athens — Georgia Tech. On Monday, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes with the firing of head football coach Geoff Collins and athletics director Todd Stansbury. Collins, a native of Atlanta, posted a disappointing 10-28 record in his three-plus years as the head coach.
4-star WR Tyler Williams commits to Georgia foootball

Four-star wide receiver recruit Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia, over Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami and South Carolina. The elite wide receiver prospect is Kirby Smart and Georgia football’s 20th commitment in the class of 2023. Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs now have commitments from three wide receiver prospects.
Browns bring NFL's top ground game to Atlanta

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate the star defensive end's auto accident Monday didn't result in more serious injuries. In fact, Garrett might be able to play Sunday when Cleveland visits the Atlanta Falcons. He sustained a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations and assorted bruises, but coach Kevin Stefanski is happy it wasn't worse.
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Earns NFL Honors Following Big Game

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson running hard. On the heels of a breakout age-30 season that he parlayed into a two-year contract, Patterson has picked up right where he left off and turned in his best performance yet in Atlanta's 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Week 4 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

The injury to Cook doesn’t look as bad as it appeared on Sunday. The Vikings listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue. I will give him 55% of their running attempts until I have a better update on his status. Alexander Mattison will get a nice bump this weekend if Cook can't play. Ty Chandler is also a player to keep an eye on.
