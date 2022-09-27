Read full article on original website
Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit
For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.
WTVQ
Purple pumpkins raising awareness for domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As people start to put up Halloween and fall decorations, you may notice purple pumpkins popping up around Lexington. Transylvania University’s “It’s On Us” group has painted dozens of pumpkins purple to help raise awareness about domestic violence. Lexington businesses and...
WKYT 27
Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington, and tickets for the home are officially sold out!. There were 6,500 total tickets sold. This year’s dream home is being built in The Home Place subdivision off Polo...
WKYT 27
Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites, especially around election cycles. “Election time is really when people start getting tuned in. Seeing all kinds of misinformation. And it comes from all over the place. You’re seeing things on social media. You’re seeing ads on maybe your search engine and you don’t even recognize that they’re ads,” said Jillian Youngblood, the executive director of Civic Genius.
linknky.com
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
WKYT 27
How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WKYT 27
Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence. The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose...
WTVQ
Caution urged ahead of wildfire hazard season beginning Oct. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be cautious as wildfire hazard season begins on Oct. 1. That day also brings outdoor burning restrictions to the state. The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 to Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 –to April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
WKRC
Kentucky firefighters take 'steamy' photos for calendar to raise money for operations
EUBANK, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLEX/WKRC) - A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation. It is lights, camera, action for these model members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department. "We've seen so many of the quote unquote...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WTVQ
Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch reopens Makerspace
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch celebrated its official reopening of the Makerspace at its Eastside Branch Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Located on the second floor of Eastside, the Makerspace has a variety of equipment for teens and adults including a tabletop kiln, 3D...
WTVQ
KU LG&E sends crews to assist with Hurricane Ian power outages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as people scramble to make last-minute preparations and evacuations. In Kentucky, agencies are working to help send aid to Florida and Georgia. Early Wednesday morning, a group of more than 200 Kentucky Utilities and LG&E employees and 14 utility trucks left KU’s Lexington Operations Center to prepare to help with Hurricane Ian’s impact.
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
WTVQ
Toyota donates land for Georgetown to build new fire station, training center
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Toyota recently donated seven acres of land to Georgetown-Scott County for the city to build a new fire station and training center for emergency medical technician and paramedic training. The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services will create and service a new district, which should significantly...
WTVQ
FCPS holding job fair to bring in substitute teachers, paraeducators
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill a number of positions with an emphasis on substitute teachers and paraeducators. Applicants can visit the John D. Price administration building to learn more about open positions and benefits. You can also get...
