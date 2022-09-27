ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WTVQ

Purple pumpkins raising awareness for domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As people start to put up Halloween and fall decorations, you may notice purple pumpkins popping up around Lexington. Transylvania University’s “It’s On Us” group has painted dozens of pumpkins purple to help raise awareness about domestic violence. Lexington businesses and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites, especially around election cycles. “Election time is really when people start getting tuned in. Seeing all kinds of misinformation. And it comes from all over the place. You’re seeing things on social media. You’re seeing ads on maybe your search engine and you don’t even recognize that they’re ads,” said Jillian Youngblood, the executive director of Civic Genius.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
linknky.com

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Caution urged ahead of wildfire hazard season beginning Oct. 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be cautious as wildfire hazard season begins on Oct. 1. That day also brings outdoor burning restrictions to the state. The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 to Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 –to April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch reopens Makerspace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch celebrated its official reopening of the Makerspace at its Eastside Branch Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Located on the second floor of Eastside, the Makerspace has a variety of equipment for teens and adults including a tabletop kiln, 3D...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KU LG&E sends crews to assist with Hurricane Ian power outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as people scramble to make last-minute preparations and evacuations. In Kentucky, agencies are working to help send aid to Florida and Georgia. Early Wednesday morning, a group of more than 200 Kentucky Utilities and LG&E employees and 14 utility trucks left KU’s Lexington Operations Center to prepare to help with Hurricane Ian’s impact.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Toyota donates land for Georgetown to build new fire station, training center

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Toyota recently donated seven acres of land to Georgetown-Scott County for the city to build a new fire station and training center for emergency medical technician and paramedic training. The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services will create and service a new district, which should significantly...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

FCPS holding job fair to bring in substitute teachers, paraeducators

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill a number of positions with an emphasis on substitute teachers and paraeducators. Applicants can visit the John D. Price administration building to learn more about open positions and benefits. You can also get...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy