teri smith
4d ago
I knew he was a fake! Our streets are now over run by criminals!! Arpaio NEVER would have let this happen!
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His Girlfriend
Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no one can be put in double jeopardy. It states that:. " nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; "
Phoenix New Times
16 Years for Pot? County Attorney Candidates Debate Pot, Priors, and Prosecutions
The race for Maricopa County Attorney is one between two starkly different candidates: current County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a longtime sex crimes prosecutor with a tough-on-crime outlook, and Julie Gunnigle, a firebrand attorney who has been a harsh critic of the county attorney's office. One point upon which Gunnigle and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Suspected Human Smuggler Charged After Running Border Patrol Agent off Road
A suspected human smuggler has been charged with serious crimes after he allegedly attempted to run a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent off the road. “Last week, Daniel Jerome Wagner, 54, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested on one count of Assault on a Federal Officer with the Use of a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon,” said a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. “Wagner was charged by criminal complaint and had his initial appearance on Friday before United States Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich.”
tribunenewsnow.com
Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop
On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
clayconews.com
Phoenix, Arizona Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Deadly Kidnappings, the Victim's Bodies were Discovered in Lexington, Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Phoenix man, Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Court Judge Karen Caldwell, after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
AZFamily
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
Former employee claims pattern of neglect in state-licensed Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — Another former North Star group home employee is speaking out after police say a resident of the state-licensed group home shot and killed another. She is the seventh current or former employee to reach out to 12News following the fatal incident and describes a pattern of neglect.
'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting
PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
TikToker Claims She Avoided Kidnapping After Spotting "Marco Polo" Signals at a Starbucks
TikToker @goldencoral.ee posted a scary story of an interaction she and a female friend had with two strangers while at a Fry's Supermarket in Peoria, Ariz.. She suspects that the couple were employing not-so-subtle signals to try and flag the women as potential human trafficking targets. In this particular instance, the "Marco-Polo" strategy was used, which has been outed on social media in the past.
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
Peoria Unified students subjected to racial slurs, Hitler salutes, feds say
PEORIA, Ariz. — Students of color in the Peoria Unified School District have been subjected in recent years to racial harassment by classmates and staff members, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal office announced Friday that the West Valley district has failed to...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say the man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night has turned himself in to Phoenix police. Officers say 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway...
