USC beats Arizona State 42-25: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) are one of two Pac-12 teams still undefeated, along with UCLA (5-0, 2-0). The ...
Recapping Stanford's Week 5 loss to No. 13 Oregon
The Cardinal did not have an ideal trip to Eugene
College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Sunday
Most of the college football schedule for Week 5 is over and done as the rest of the country played their games through the week through to Saturday. But thanks to Hurricane Ian, we still have one game to go before we can move onto next weekend. Here's your quick and easy schedule for the Week 5 ...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
